Woman furious after sister 'steals' baby name for new dog
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Would you be upset? A pregnant woman says she found the perfect baby name for her unborn child only for her sister to use it for her new puppy.
There's sibling rivalry, and then there's baby name rivalry. Two sisters are at loggerheads over a baby name, and one is going as far as making a shocking ultimatum.
A pregnant woman took to Reddit to detail the dilemma. The 29-year-old woman, who shared her post anonymously, says she and her husband are expecting their first child together after years of trying.
"It’s been a really emotional journey—there were some fertility struggles, a miscarriage last year, and honestly, we weren’t sure if we’d ever get here. But now I’m six months along with a healthy baby girl, and we’re over the moon," she wrote.
While most soon-to-be parents have to do hours or months of research to find a name for their baby, she already has the perfect name in mind.
"Ever since I was a teenager, I’ve had a favourite name: Lila. It’s my dream name for a daughter, and I’ve talked about it so many times that my whole family knows it’s 'my' name. It has a special meaning to me—my late grandmother was named Delilah, and it’s my way of honouring her. My husband loves the name too, so we decided pretty early on that this would be our baby girl’s name."
There's only one problem. Her younger sister Emma recently got a golden retriever puppy and decided to name her fur baby Lila.
"When she introduced us to the puppy, she casually said, 'This is Lila!' At first, I thought she was joking. I even laughed and said, 'No way, Emma. You know that’s my baby name!'" she wrote.
"But she just shrugged and said, 'It’s a name, not a copyright. I thought it was cute for a dog.' I was honestly stunned. I didn’t want to make a big scene, so I let it go in the moment, but it really bothered me."
To make matters worse, when she started telling people what name she decided to give her baby, she was met with laughter.
"At my baby shower last month, I was talking to some family members about the nursery, and when I mentioned naming the baby Lila, my aunt literally laughed and said, 'You’re not actually naming your baby after Emma’s dog, right?'"
She decided to have a chat with her sister to address the matter. She wanted to let her know how she was feeling.
"I explained how important the name is to me, how it’s tied to Grandma, and how much it means to me after everything we’ve been through to have this baby. Emma rolled her eyes and said, 'Oh my god, you’re seriously still mad about this? It’s just a dog’s name. You don’t own Lila.'"
The woman still plans on using the name Lila for her baby, but she is now considering ditching her sister's upcoming wedding in protest. She was meant to be a maid of honour but is too upset over the baby name saga.
"I don’t want to stand up there and celebrate her when I feel like she doesn’t respect me or care about my feelings. Last week, I told her that I wasn’t sure I could attend the wedding because of how hurt I’ve been about everything. She lost it. She called me selfish and accused me of 'ruining her big day' over something as 'stupid' as a name," she wrote in her Reddit post.
Do you think she is being dramatic, or is her sister in the wrong for "stealing" her beloved baby's name?
Have your say in the poll above.
Would you be upset? A pregnant woman says she found the perfect baby nam...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago
