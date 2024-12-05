Woman furious after sister 'steals' baby name for new dog

There's sibling rivalry, and then there's baby name rivalry. Two sisters are at loggerheads over a baby name, and one is going as far as making a shocking ultimatum.

A pregnant woman took to Reddit to detail the dilemma. The 29-year-old woman, who shared her post anonymously, says she and her husband are expecting their first child together after years of trying.

"It’s been a really emotional journey—there were some fertility struggles, a miscarriage last year, and honestly, we weren’t sure if we’d ever get here. But now I’m six months along with a healthy baby girl, and we’re over the moon," she wrote.

While most soon-to-be parents have to do hours or months of research to find a name for their baby, she already has the perfect name in mind.

"Ever since I was a teenager, I’ve had a favourite name: Lila. It’s my dream name for a daughter, and I’ve talked about it so many times that my whole family knows it’s 'my' name. It has a special meaning to me—my late grandmother was named Delilah, and it’s my way of honouring her. My husband loves the name too, so we decided pretty early on that this would be our baby girl’s name."

There's only one problem. Her younger sister Emma recently got a golden retriever puppy and decided to name her fur baby Lila.

"When she introduced us to the puppy, she casually said, 'This is Lila!' At first, I thought she was joking. I even laughed and said, 'No way, Emma. You know that’s my baby name!'" she wrote.

"But she just shrugged and said, 'It’s a name, not a copyright. I thought it was cute for a dog.' I was honestly stunned. I didn’t want to make a big scene, so I let it go in the moment, but it really bothered me."