That'll do it! Pet parrot helps boy remove tooth

Losing their baby teeth, also known as milk or primary teeth, is exciting and daunting for children.

They're happy to get a buck or two from the tooth fairy, but the thought of pulling out their loose teeth is scary.

A family in China has devised a unique way to remove their son's loose baby teeth with a bit of help from their pet parrot.

Whenever his teeth get loose, the parrot peeks inside his mouth and pulls out the tooth. Surprisingly, the parrot quickly finds the tooth with little help from its owners.

Some social media users joked that the bird was a licenced dentist reincarnated as a parrot. "That parrot has better precision than like 20% of dentists," one YouTube user said.

Another user teased: "The next generation of dentists are going to be parrots."