That'll do it! Pet parrot helps boy remove tooth
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Licenced dentist reincarnated as a parrot? This boy's family has a unique way of removing his loose milk teeth...
Losing their baby teeth, also known as milk or primary teeth, is exciting and daunting for children.
They're happy to get a buck or two from the tooth fairy, but the thought of pulling out their loose teeth is scary.
A family in China has devised a unique way to remove their son's loose baby teeth with a bit of help from their pet parrot.
Whenever his teeth get loose, the parrot peeks inside his mouth and pulls out the tooth. Surprisingly, the parrot quickly finds the tooth with little help from its owners.
Some social media users joked that the bird was a licenced dentist reincarnated as a parrot. "That parrot has better precision than like 20% of dentists," one YouTube user said.
Another user teased: "The next generation of dentists are going to be parrots."
It seems the boy has been using this extraction method for quite some time now, but the videos have been going viral online over the past few months.
And he is not the only child using their pet parrot as a "dentist".
Several videos on TikTok show children standing still or lying down as Doctor Parrot does his/her magic.
The dentist's office can be a scary place for children. The bright lights, needles, and loud sounds of a drill would make even an adult want to pass out.
Thankfully, most dentists try to make children's visits as painless and smooth as possible.
So, don't try this at home folks!
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
Main image credit: iStock
