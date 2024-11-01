 Italian chef reveals common pasta mistake people make
Italian chef reveals common mistake people make when buying pasta

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

It's time to talk about pasta! A chef shows people what they need to look for when buying dry pasta at the grocery store.

Woman choosing pasta at a supermarket
File photo: iStock

When it comes to choosing pasta, most people just select a familiar brand that their family has been using for years or even generations. 

However, Italian chef Francesco Mattana says if you want to pick the best pasta, you need to think beyond the brand name. 

"So many people have asked me, 'Francesco, what is a good quality pasta brand?' I can't really give you a particular type of brand, but I can help you choose the best quality pasta you can find in any supermarket," he said in a video shared on Instagram

He says it boils down to three key things:

  1. Colour
  2. Texture
  3. Cooking process

"Here, I have two types of pennette, and they both use the same exact ingredients - durum wheat semolina and water. A good pasta must have a light yellow colour, almost ivory. This means the pasta has been dried slowly, at low temperature, and all of the nutrients haven't been burned," he said. 

Francesco says a bright yellow-coloured pasta is not a good sign, as this means the pasta has been put through a violent drying process at a very high temperature for a short amount of time. 

He adds that the pasta's texture should be rough and opaque. What happens after the cooking process is another sign of good quality pasta. 

"When a pasta is made with very good quality durum wheat semolina, it will hold the shape and it will not go mushy," Francesco said.  

Pasta Recipes

Francesco has shared several amazing pasta recipes on his account, which are worth trying once you find the best quality pasta at your nearest supermarket.

Here's a look at some of them. 

How to cook lasagna Francesco-style
Beautiful Boscaiola Pasta Recipe

Italian classic: Penne panna e salmone

Supplied

Main image credit: iStock

