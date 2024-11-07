Slice of Queen Elizabeth's 77-year-old wedding cake sold

Queen Elizabeth gave her housekeeper a slice of her wedding cake 77 years ago. It has now been auctioned for R50,000.

The late queen married Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, at Westminster Abbey in 1947.

The royal couple selected a fruit cake for their big day. Their wedding cake was almost three metres tall and had four tiers.

According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth, who was still a princess at the time, gifted a slice of her wedding cake to her housekeeper, Marion Polson, shortly after her wedding.

Marion passed away in the 1980s, and the cake was left in a suitcase under a bed in Scotland. Decades later, it was found, along with a 'thank you' letter from the queen.

"[A] rare piece of wedding cake in original box with presentation card and original packaging addressed to 'Miss Polson, Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland' Postmarked 21 April 1948. Sold with a printed letter from H.R.H. Princess Elizabeth thanking the Royal Household Staff for their Wedding Present," auction house Reeman Dansie wrote on its website.