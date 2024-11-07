Slice of Queen Elizabeth's 77-year-old wedding cake sold

Slice of Queen Elizabeth's 77-year-old wedding cake sells for R50,000
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Would you pay R50,000 for a piece of a decades-old wedding cake that was found in a suitcase under a bed just because it once belonged to someone famous?
Queen Elizabeth gave her housekeeper a slice of her wedding cake 77 years ago. It has now been auctioned for R50,000.
The late queen married Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, at Westminster Abbey in 1947.
The royal couple selected a fruit cake for their big day. Their wedding cake was almost three metres tall and had four tiers.
According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth, who was still a princess at the time, gifted a slice of her wedding cake to her housekeeper, Marion Polson, shortly after her wedding.
Marion passed away in the 1980s, and the cake was left in a suitcase under a bed in Scotland. Decades later, it was found, along with a 'thank you' letter from the queen.
"[A] rare piece of wedding cake in original box with presentation card and original packaging addressed to 'Miss Polson, Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland' Postmarked 21 April 1948. Sold with a printed letter from H.R.H. Princess Elizabeth thanking the Royal Household Staff for their Wedding Present," auction house Reeman Dansie wrote on its website.
The slice was initially expected to sell for £500, but a buyer in China ended up bidding a whopping £2,200.
“It’s a real little find, a little time capsule of glorious cake,” Reeman Dansie's James Grinter told the BBC.
Social media users had hilarious responses to the 77-year-old cake auction. "Somehow, I don’t think it would taste very fresh," one X user teased.
Another user joked: "Whoever buys it should not eat it all at once."
A "very rare" slice of wedding cake from the marriage of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip has sold at auction for £2,200. https://t.co/HCDOaQlQ5L pic.twitter.com/e9ZRazEesj— BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) November 6, 2024
Slice of the Queen's wedding cake from when she married Prince Philip in 1947 is set to fetch £500 after being found in a suitcase under a bed https://t.co/VOt6erDESl— NettyRoyal (@nettyroyal) October 31, 2024
Main image credit: iStock/kylieellway
