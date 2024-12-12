What Had Happened Was... Jamie Foxx's testimony

Jamie Foxx gets back on stage in his latest comedy special, ‘What had happened was...’, to share his story about how he almost died. In case you’ve been living in a pineapple under the sea, Jamie Foxx was rushed to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in April 2024 after he collapsed and became unresponsive. His condition was kept so secret that many fans speculated he'd died. However, this is Jamie Foxx – it’s gonna take a lot more to get rid of him.

In this one-hour comedy special, Jamie Foxx recounts the tragic incident of his “mystery illness” in front of an Atlanta audience, featuring some of the funniest celebrity impressions ever and a journey through the music that made us love him. And before you get too excited, Diddy didn’t do it.

Instead, we learn that he had a stroke caused by bleeding in the brain. He recalls being stuck in a tunnel for days on end, not knowing where he was or what had happened. The one thing he does remember though is how hot that tunnel was – almost like Durban in December. Jamie’s recovery shocked the world and his family. After days of being in a state of limbo, he finally woke up in a wheelchair with no recollection of what had happened. He was surprised to learn just how close he was to death. He takes us through his emotional recovery, and how he had to readjust to the world and his new situation. He speaks about having a nurse bathe him, addresses the many rumours of how he was supposedly cloned, and the struggle of having to let go of control and allow himself to be treated like a patient. This tragic incident reminded Jamie of just how far he had strayed from God, and he sees this as God’s way of humbling him and reminding him of His power. The entire experience took a huge toll on Jamie’s mental and emotional well-being, forcing him to confront the possibility that he might never fully return to the person he once was. Watch the official trailer below:

Jamie’s 'What Had Happened Was...' is not just a comedy special – it’s a deeply personal and uplifting story of survival, faith, and redemption, all told through his unique humour. It’s a reminder that life is fragile, unpredictable, and filled with lessons, even in our darkest moments.

His journey will inspire you to appreciate what truly matters: your health, your loved ones, and your faith. Jamie's incredible comeback will leave you motivated to tackle life’s challenges with resilience and gratitude for every moment. So, if you’re looking for a reason to laugh, cry, and reflect, 'What Had Happened Was…' is the perfect watch. Stream it now on Netflix.

