The $4.5 Billion Bitcoin Heist, with a side of bad rap.

Netflix just dropped a thrilling must-watch documentary on the biggest cryptocurrency heist in history, and it’s straight out of a spy movie.

Imagine waking up one day, checking your Bitcoin wallet and seeing BILLIONS. Life-changing right? Well, this new Netflix documentary explores the story of a couple who managed to “make” billions by pulling off the biggest digital heist ever. You might wanna buckle up for this one because this is Oceans Eleven meets Black Mirror, with a pinch of Tiger King chaos. Netflix’s latest documentary film, 'Biggest Heist Ever', delves into the mind-blowing story of Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, a seemingly ordinary couple that committed one of the biggest financial crimes in modern history. Check out the official trailer below:

Back in 2016, hackers breached a cryptocurrency exchange and made off with 120,000 Bitcoin. (Yes, that’s billions with a B). The crime went unsolved for years, mainly due to cryptocurrency being notoriously difficult to trace. However, in 2022, investigators uncovered an unexpected connection to the crime: a bizarre couple living in New York City. Enter Ilya and Heather. They weren’t your typical criminal masterminds. He was a tech entrepreneur with a knack for coding, and she was an influencer who called herself the “Crocodile of Wall Street”. Together, they held the key to a billion-dollar fortune, and yet they acted… well, like amateurs with access to a goldmine. Unlike Bonnie and Clyde, Ilya and Heather were far from Hollywood’s vision of a criminal power couple. While others would keep a low profile, Heather became an internet sensation making some of the cringiest rap videos you’ll ever see. Spoiler alert: her rap career didn’t take off. Ilya on the other hand spent most of his time moving the stolen Bitcoin around through various complicated transactions. Sadly, their attempts at covering their tracks were more ‘primary school science expo’ moves than ‘genius hacker movie montage’ moves.

The documentary shows us just how weird their story gets and trust me; it’s the perfect mix of comedy and tragedy that’ll make you question whether it’s real or not. Yet, it doesn’t get any realer than this. At first it seemed like the couple got away with it, but they underestimated the power of the Blockchain. For those of you who aren’t familiar with cryptocurrency, the Blockchain is essentially a public ledger that records and stores every single cryptocurrency transaction; like a permanent diary that you can’t erase, EVER. The documentary takes us through the rigorous detective work that went into tracing the stolen funds; from tracking mysterious Bitcoin wallets, stalking Heather’s absurd rap alter ego, to decrypting Ilya’s not-so-secure files. ‘Biggest Heist Ever’ is also a cautionary tale of how greed and lack of common sense can bring down even the most complex schemes. It’s filled with moments that’ll have you asking yourself, “How did they ever think this would work?” Forget the old school diamond heists and bank robberies. If you’re into true crime, technology and espionage; this documentary is something straight out of your wet dreams. It’s the perfect blend of suspense, humor and stupidity. So grab your snacks, fire up Netflix, and get ready to be amazed and entertained by this iconic criminal duo. As serious as this situation is, it’s hard not to laugh.

