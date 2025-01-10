Reflecting on five years of matric results

In the past five years, the provincial matric results have highlighted trends in education. As we await the 2024 outcomes, these reflections provide context for progress and inspiration for the future.

The time is near for the matriculating class of 2024 to receive their results and find out if all the sleepless nights - or endless parties - paid off. Aside from students' individual progress, the provincial matriculation results help education officials keep track of overall performance over the years. So, as we get closer to the release of the 2024 results, let’s take a moment to remind ourselves of how each province performed in the past five years.

2019 Provincial Matric Pass Rates: Free State: 88.4% Gauteng: 87.2% North West: 86.8% Western Cape: 82.3% KwaZulu-Natal: 81.3% Mpumalanga: 80.3% Eastern Cape and Northern Cape: 76.5% Limpopo: 73.2% The national pass rate for 2019 was 81.3%.

2020 Provincial Matric Pass Rates: Free State: 85.1% Gauteng: 83.8% Western Cape: 79.9% KwaZulu-Natal: 77.6% North West: 76.2% Mpumalanga: 73.7% Limpopo: 68.2% Eastern Cape: 68.1% Northern Cape: 66% The national pass rate for 2020 was 76.2%, reflecting a 5.1% decrease from 2019.

2021 Provincial Matric Pass Rates: Free State: 85.7% Gauteng: 82.8% Western Cape: 81.2% KwaZulu-Natal: 76.8% North West: 78.2% Mpumalanga: 73.6% Eastern Cape: 73.0% Northern Cape: 71.4% Limpopo: 66.7% The national pass rate for 2021 was 76.4%, reflecting a 4.2% increase from 2020.

2022 Provincial Matric Pass Rates: Free State: 88.5% Gauteng: 84.4% KwaZulu-Natal: 83% Western Cape: 81.4% North West: 79.8% Eastern Cape: 77.3% Mpumalanga: 76.8% Northern Cape: 74.2% Limpopo: 72.1% The national pass rate for 2022 was 80.1%, reflecting a 3.7% increase from 2021.

2023 Provincial Matric Pass Rates: Free State: 89% KZN: 86.4% Gauteng: 85.4% North West: 81.6% Western Cape: 81.5% Eastern Cape: 81.4% Limpopo: 79.5% Mpumalanga: 77% The national pass rate for 2023 was 82.9%, the highest in the history of the NSC examinations, reflecting a 2.8% increase from 2022.

These statistics exhibit each province's overall performance and provide a benchmark and a source of motivation for continued academic achievement. These figures also provide valuable insight into the state of our education system, highlighting areas of success and identifying areas for improvement. Year after year, the Free State has demonstrated an effective strategy for educating students, consistently achieving top results. Will 2024 continue this trend, or will another province rise to the top? More importantly, will the national pass rate see further improvement? A higher pass rate would not only inspire confidence in the integrity of our education system but also provide hope that our nation's future is in capable hands.

Regardless of that though, let's not forget that this is a time when we, as a country, get to celebrate the young adults and welcome them into society. While some will continue their academic journey in university, others will choose to chase their dreams outside the classroom. However, we hope and believe that each and every student will succeed in whatever they choose to pursue and contribute positively to the economy and our society.