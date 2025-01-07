The shocking fees at SA’s elite schools in 2025
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
South Africa’s top private schools are charging eye-watering fees in 2025, prompting parents to question whether the hefty price tag is truly worth it for their child's education.
It’s the start of another school year, which means parents are thinking about stationery, uniforms, and an entirely new lunch menu for the little one.
High school newbies are preparing for the major transition from kid to teenager, which can be an extremely stressful change.
Something else that’s putting a lot of stress on parents this year is the exorbitant school fees that SA’s most elite private schools are charging. The sad part is that everyone wants to give their children the best education possible, but that comes at a hefty price.
Over nine schools charge more than R350,000 per year, with Hilton College leading the pack. Joining Hilton in the above-R350k club are Michaelhouse, St Andrew’s College, Roedean School for Girls, St John’s College, Kearsney College, Bishops College, St Mary’s, and St Alban’s College.
BusinessTech noted that since starting to track the most expensive schools in 2014, Hilton was the only school priced over R200,000 for boarding and schooling fees. In 2025, that figure has doubled.
These are the top 10 most expensive boarding schools in SA in 2025:
Hilton College (KZN) – R420,729
Michaelhouse (KZN) – R392,000
St. Andrews College (EC) – R387,531
Roedean School for Girls (GP) – R387,093
St John’s College (GP) – R376,589
Kearsney College (KZN) - R374,330
Bishops College (WC) – R364,680
St Mary’s (GP) – R358,665
St Alban’s College (GP) – R353,580
Diocesan School for Girls (EC) – R345,630
These are the top 10 most expensive day schools in SA in 2025:
Kearsney College (KZN) – R257,510
St Johns College (GP) – R220,828
Roedean School for Girls (GP) – R218,877
Bishops College (WC) – R213,240
Clifton School (KZN) – R206,306
King David High School (GP) – R204,840
St Mary’s Waverly (GP) – R204,140
Crawford College Sandton (GP) – R202,840
Kingsmead College (GP) – R194,140
Cedarwood School (GP) – R189,065
At this stage, it feels like these schools are simply tacking on random increases each year, hoping no one will notice.
But enrolling your child in one of these institutions isn’t just about quality education. It’s also about giving them access to an elite circle of friends, families and knowledge.
In today’s world, connections often carry more weight than credentials — so perhaps those sky-high fees are an investment in their future after all.
