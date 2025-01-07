 The shocking fees at SA’s elite schools in 2025
The shocking fees at SA's elite schools in 2025

South Africa’s top private schools are charging eye-watering fees in 2025, prompting parents to question whether the hefty price tag is truly worth it for their child's education.

It’s the start of another school year, which means parents are thinking about stationery, uniforms, and an entirely new lunch menu for the little one. 

High school newbies are preparing for the major transition from kid to teenager, which can be an extremely stressful change.

Something else that’s putting a lot of stress on parents this year is the exorbitant school fees that SA’s most elite private schools are charging. The sad part is that everyone wants to give their children the best education possible, but that comes at a hefty price.

Over nine schools charge more than R350,000 per year, with Hilton College leading the pack. Joining Hilton in the above-R350k club are Michaelhouse, St Andrew’s College, Roedean School for Girls, St John’s College, Kearsney College, Bishops College, St Mary’s, and St Alban’s College.

BusinessTech noted that since starting to track the most expensive schools in 2014, Hilton was the only school priced over R200,000 for boarding and schooling fees. In 2025, that figure has doubled.

These are the top 10 most expensive boarding schools in SA in 2025:

Hilton College (KZN) – R420,729

Michaelhouse (KZN) – R392,000

St. Andrews College (EC) – R387,531

Roedean School for Girls (GP) – R387,093

St John’s College (GP) – R376,589

Kearsney College (KZN) - R374,330

Bishops College (WC) – R364,680

St Mary’s (GP) – R358,665

St Alban’s College (GP) – R353,580

Diocesan School for Girls (EC) – R345,630


These are the top 10 most expensive day schools in SA in 2025:

Kearsney College (KZN) – R257,510

St Johns College (GP) – R220,828

Roedean School for Girls (GP) – R218,877

Bishops College (WC) – R213,240

Clifton School (KZN) – R206,306

King David High School (GP) – R204,840

St Mary’s Waverly (GP) – R204,140

Crawford College Sandton (GP) – R202,840

Kingsmead College (GP) – R194,140

Cedarwood School (GP) – R189,065

At this stage, it feels like these schools are simply tacking on random increases each year, hoping no one will notice.

But enrolling your child in one of these institutions isn’t just about quality education. It’s also about giving them access to an elite circle of friends, families and knowledge.

In today’s world, connections often carry more weight than credentials — so perhaps those sky-high fees are an investment in their future after all.

Check out the full report of SA’s most expensive private schools on BusinessTech.

