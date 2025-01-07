The shocking fees at SA’s elite schools in 2025

It’s the start of another school year, which means parents are thinking about stationery, uniforms, and an entirely new lunch menu for the little one.

High school newbies are preparing for the major transition from kid to teenager, which can be an extremely stressful change.

Something else that’s putting a lot of stress on parents this year is the exorbitant school fees that SA’s most elite private schools are charging. The sad part is that everyone wants to give their children the best education possible, but that comes at a hefty price.

Over nine schools charge more than R350,000 per year, with Hilton College leading the pack. Joining Hilton in the above-R350k club are Michaelhouse, St Andrew’s College, Roedean School for Girls, St John’s College, Kearsney College, Bishops College, St Mary’s, and St Alban’s College.