WATCH: Sad state of taxi has SA worried
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
A video showing a minibus taxi literally breaking at the seams has gone viral.
A TikTok video showing a minibus taxi falling apart while driving has left a sour taste in the mouths of many locals.
The clip, shared by @waffle_g2, has gained more than 140,000 views on the short form video sharing app, and comments are still rolling in.
People from all over SA have shared their concerns about the vehicle and how it did not seem roadworthy at all.
The clip starts off with someone holding on to the sliding door of the minibus taxi. Moments later, the door drops from the top. The person, who seems to be a passenger, tries their best to fix the door.
As the camera pans out, viewers are given a better look at the inside of the vehicle. The dilapidated seats are a startling surprise for many.
Read some of the comments here:
@SAPS (a parody account) wrote:
“Our taxis are falling apart. Doors are falling, people are falling with the door, the windows cant close😭😭😭”
@bumble. bee❤ commented:
“The door is holding on for dear life😭”
@Thando said:
“Our taxis are falling apart 😭😭😭”
Take a look at the clip here:
@waffle_g2 #fypdongggggggg #fyp #taxichronicles #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - nguriitykoonkambu
