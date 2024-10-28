 Moses Mabhida Stadium to get multi-million rand face-lift
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Moses Mabhida Stadium to get multi-million rand face-lift

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

New attractions and upgrades will soon transform Moses Mabhida into a world-class sports and adventure venue.

Moses Mabhida Stadium
Moses Mabhida Stadium / eThekwini Municipality / Facebook

The eThekwini Municipality recently announced upgrades to the Moses Mabhida Stadium that seem quite exciting.

The stadium is getting a spectacular makeover to solidify its position as the go-to destination for major sporting events.

Current stage of the upgrades at Moses Mabhida Stadium
Current stage of the upgrades at Moses Mabhida Stadium / Lauren Hendricks / ECR

ALSO READ: Glow up: WhatsApp adds filters (and more) to video calls

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba led a walkabout last week as he shared some of the plans for the Moses Mabhida Stadium. 

He says the Council approved a R236-million rehabilitation of the stadium a few months ago.

The stadium was built ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. 

Some of its features, like the popular sky car on the facility's arch, have been out of use for years.

Engineering manager Daniel Ryding says it's important to get the ride up and running again.

"It is for this reason that as part of the refurbishment, we will be introducing the following new features to make the stadium a premier tourist destination," said eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba.

Moses Mabhida upcoming upgrades
Moses Mabhida upcoming upgrades / Supplied

The refurbishment will see the addition of a new swing, a zip line, and more accessibility for those with disabilities.

Some of the additions include:

  • New Viewing Platform with a 60% increase in floor area, cantilevered glass floor for “Air Walk” experience.

  • New Sky Car with increased travel time and accessible to people with disabilities.

  • New Big Swing with improved access to the launch platform.

  • New Zip Line which ends at the People’s Park for after-adventure refreshments.

  • Compression Ring Walk which provides panoramic views with a sea-facing bungee jump option.

Moses Mabhida upcoming upgrades
Moses Mabhida upcoming upgrades / Supplied

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

eThekwini Upgrades
East Coast Breakfast has a new web banner now.
Supplied

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Main image credit: ECR / Supplied

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.