Vroom vroom: South Africa's McLaren mania

South Africans have their doubts about the recent surge in McLaren supercar purchases by celebrities. Are they really that wealthy?

South Africans are questioning why so many artists are suddenly “buying” McLaren cars. In less than a week, three South African celebrities have spoiled themselves by buying themselves McLarens. Yep - the R3.4-million supercar has suddenly become a statement amongst prominent entertainers. First up was King Monada who shared his McLaren 570S from EB Motors, weeks after purchasing another car. Hmmm...

Less than 24 hours later, Big Zulu also shared pictures of his newest McLaren from Chasing Cars.

Big Zulu / Facebook

While the entire country spiralled into madness about the McLaren mania, Master KG joined the McLaren family with his very own red McLaren 570S Spider from Pharoah Auto. Is there a McLaren Black Friday special or something?

Now, we obviously love to see people succeed. However, these purchases have left many confused and divided. People on X (formerly Twitter) shared how they doubted all these purchases. Master KG shared a video of him driving his McLaren with dealer plates. Now - no matter where you buy your car, it never leaves the dealership with dealer plates. So, did he really buy it or is this another publicity stunt? One user, @presidento78477, commented: “I'm not a hater or anything but why are they all getting the 570S and 570 Spider? McLaren has other cars🤔 this all looks promotional, it's not genuine.” He makes a good point. User @xuffler also raised concerns about the ongoing trend, “What’s going on? McLaren for everyone in the game?” By the looks of it, it seems like it’s all possibly a promotional stunt where artists are approached and offered a fancy car. In return, they agree to post about the dealership and flaunt the car everywhere.

Maybe it’s not a stunt though, and these are all genuine purchases. Either way, it’s the first time we will have so many McLarens on South African roads.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

