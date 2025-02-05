A venomous snake found hiding in the toilet

Think public restrooms are scary? Try finding a spitting cobra in your toilet!

Imagine this - you step into a public bathroom, completely unaware that something deadly is lurking just beneath you. That’s exactly what happened at the Masorini Picnic Site on February 2, 2025, when a terrifying discovery sent shivers down the spines of staff and visitors alike. At exactly 16:01, the Phalaborwa Section Ranger received a frantic call from the Phalaborwa Gate. A snake had been spotted in the ladies’ bathroom, and not just anywhere. It was inside the toilet bowl. By the time the Phalaborwa Snake Club arrived, the mysterious serpent had slithered deeper into the rim of the toilet, disappearing from sight. But thanks to their expertise (and a portable endoscopy camera), they located the uninvited guest - A Mozambique Spitting Cobra.

For those unfamiliar with this particular snake, the Mozambique Spitting Cobra is one of Africa’s most dangerous snakes. It doesn’t just bite; it spits venom directly at its target’s eyes, causing excruciating pain and even temporary blindness. However, with precision and caution, the team dismantled the toilet, working carefully to avoid being attacked. After a tense operation, the 1.2-meter-long cobra was finally captured safely and unharmed. Although, the same can’t be said for anyone planning to use a public toilet anytime soon! The snake was later released back into the wild, far from human activity. This is a wild reminder of how nature constantly reminds us who’s really in charge. So, next time you visit a public toilet, take a good, long look before you sit down. You never know what might be watching you from below!

