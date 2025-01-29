A barf-tastic discovery from 66 million years ago

No one wants to talk about vomit, right? It’s gross. It’s embarrassing and best flushed away as fast as humanly possible. Yet apparently, not everything gets that luxury, especially if it’s 66 million years old.

Scientists have discovered a chunk of ancient vomit preserved in the white cliffs of Stevns in Denmark. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill barf either. This bad boy, regurgitated by a prehistoric predator, has been hiding out since the Cretaceous period (around 66 million years ago).

Oh, and the prehistoric spewer? It was likely a shark, or maybe some other fish, that thought it’d be fun to snack on sea lilies. Bad call.

As Jesper Milàn, curator at the Geomuseum Faxe, put it: “Sea lilies aren’t great to eat because they’re basically all skeleton.”

After a bit of indigestion, the shark apparently decided to let nature take its course.