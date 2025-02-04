13k for a wig that sheds? Sis, you got scammed
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Would you ever spend R13k on a wig? Or are you more of a “R1,000 and a prayer” type of babe?
Would you ever spend R13k on a wig? Or are you more of a “R1,000 and a prayer” type of babe?
We’ve all made some questionable purchases. You know, those late-night “retail therapy” decisions that feel good in the moment but leave you with deep regret (and an empty wallet) the next day.
Well, one young lady might have just taken the crown for the most expensive disappointment ever.
A local hun, @luyanda_dando01, took to TikTok to share her horror story after spending a jaw-dropping R13,500 on what she thought would be the wig of her dreams. Sadly, it wasn’t.
In the now-viral video, she brushes through the blonde betrayal, only for the strands to start falling faster than your WiFi during load shedding. Just four days in, the wig had already entered its retirement phase.
Now let’s be real, when you drop R13k on hair, you expect to step out looking like Beyoncé, not like a mop that’s been through the trenches.
Sadly, instead of getting volume, bounce, and luxury, sis got shedding, thinning, and stress.
Check out the depressed wig below:
@luyanda_dando01
Started shedding on the 4th day of purchase… but ey♬ original sound - LyricsAbode🎶📘🎤
The comments section went off! Some people were in pure disbelief that someone could spend that much on a wig, while others offered much-needed advice on better (and cheaper) hair vendors.
One user asked the question on everyone’s mind: “What do you do for a living to afford a R13K wig? Because clearly, I’m in the wrong career.”
Another user added, “For that price, the wig should come with a built-in fan and dance when you put it on.”
Meanwhile, the practical ones dropped links to trusted wig vendors who wouldn’t charge a fortune for what looks like a high-maintenance broom.
Moral of the story? Before dropping your hard-earned coins on a wig, do your research! Read reviews, ask for real-life customer pics, and if possible, try it before you buy it.
Nobody deserves to pay the price of a used Toyota Tazz deposit for a wig that sheds like a stressed-out cat in summer.
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
