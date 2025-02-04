13k for a wig that sheds? Sis, you got scammed

We’ve all made some questionable purchases. You know, those late-night “retail therapy” decisions that feel good in the moment but leave you with deep regret (and an empty wallet) the next day.

Well, one young lady might have just taken the crown for the most expensive disappointment ever.

A local hun, @luyanda_dando01, took to TikTok to share her horror story after spending a jaw-dropping R13,500 on what she thought would be the wig of her dreams. Sadly, it wasn’t.

In the now-viral video, she brushes through the blonde betrayal, only for the strands to start falling faster than your WiFi during load shedding. Just four days in, the wig had already entered its retirement phase.

Now let’s be real, when you drop R13k on hair, you expect to step out looking like Beyoncé, not like a mop that’s been through the trenches.

Sadly, instead of getting volume, bounce, and luxury, sis got shedding, thinning, and stress.

Check out the depressed wig below: