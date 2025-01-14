Back-to-school hack: Cereal book covers

The start of the school year is always a time of mixed emotions. The kids are excited to see their friends again, while parents are stressed out of their minds.



Between uniforms, stationery, and school books, January’s financial pinch feels extra tight. Yet, one TikTok user lightened the mood with a hilariously creative solution to one common back-to-school woe: book covers.

Instead of spending money on traditional covers, @lustrylove repurposed a few household items to wrap his school books. The results are nothing short of iconic!

The viral video has racked up over 800,000 views and shows three school books wrapped in packaging from cereal boxes, namely Kellogg’s Cornflakes and Weetbix. He also used a milk box.



As the camera pans over the makeshift covers, it’s almost hard to tell whether these are school books or breakfast cereal ads!

Check out the ingenious hack below: