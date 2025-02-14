Tech in 2025: The future is here, and it's getting weird

The future is here, and it's getting pretty weird – and slightly frightening. Here are some of the technologies that exist in 2025, and what's coming soon.

Welcome to 2025, where technology is advancing so fast, we might need to start issuing seat belts for reality. Just a few years ago, we were geeking out over smartphones and now, we’re dealing with AI that writes poetry, cars that (mostly) drive themselves, and virtual reality that’s getting dangerously close to looking better than real life. Let’s take a look at the biggest tech trends shaping the future (with a bit of humour, because, well, we’re going to need it):

AI: Our overachieving bestie

AI has officially moved in. What started with a few AI writing tools like ChatGPT has expanded to AI that can generate music from scratch or create a whole podcast for you. Now, AI is designing buildings, painting masterpieces, writing software, and possibly plotting to take over your inbox. Companies are using AI for everything from customer service to predicting market trends, but with great power comes great… data collection. The big questions remain though: Can we keep AI fair? What happens to the jobs it replaces? And exactly how much does it know about your unhealthy midnight snack habits?

Self-driving cars: Almost there...

Self-driving cars are still in their rebellious teen phase. Capable, but not quite ready to be left unsupervised. Companies like Waymo are making progress with their self-driving e-hailing technology, but every so often, an autonomous vehicle gets confused by something like a traffic cone and reminds us why human drivers still have jobs. China is pushing for autonomous flying taxis. Delivery bots are also taking over cities, silently rolling through neighbourhoods like tiny, non-threatening Terminators. Yet as automated vehicles reshape transportation, we need to consider what happens to all the professional drivers whose jobs are now in the hands of AI.

Tech vs. climate change

Tech companies have realised that saving the planet isn’t just noble, it’s also very profitable. Some of the latest gadgets unveiled at the 2025 Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show are designed to use less energy, last longer, and generate less waste. Finally, we're getting close to a future where your toaster doesn’t become obsolete every two years! Also, solar-powered everything is on the rise. AI is now helping farmers grow more food with fewer resources, and entire buildings are now running on renewable energy. Cities are even upgrading their recycling game with smart waste management systems because if we’re being honest, most of us still can’t figure out which bin the yoghurt lid goes in.



Health tech: Your watch knows you better than your doctor

Gone are the days when our smartwatches just counted steps. Now, they’re spotting heart conditions before you even feel sick. There are even AI-powered therapy bots that offer 24/7 mental health support, while video consultations with doctors are becoming the norm. Surgeons meanwhile are now teaming up with robots, 3D printers are spitting out custom prosthetics, and quantum computing is accelerating drug discovery. In short, the future of healthcare looks a lot like a sci-fi movie, minus the scary dystopian part (we hope).

Quantum computing: Making regular computers look basic

Quantum computers are finally proving that they’re more than just expensive, overhyped calculators. While they’re not replacing your laptop anytime soon, they are helping scientists design better batteries, model climate change, and optimise shipping routes. Basically, they’re solving problems that would take regular computers a few hundred years – because apparently, that’s too slow now. If you're unfamiliar with the difference between a regular computer and a quantum computer, a regular computer uses bits, whereas a quantum computer uses qubits. To dumb it down, think of bits like a light switch – it can only be on or off, like zero and one. A qubit can be both zero and one at the same time, meaning it can perform multiple calculations all at once.

The Metaverse (or whatever we're calling it now)

Finally – the Metaverse. We might not call it “the metaverse” anymore, but immersive digital experiences aren’t going anywhere. The latest VR and AR glasses are lighter, faster, and (thankfully) don’t make you look like a cyborg. People are using them for virtual concerts, global business meetings, and even test-driving products before they buy them. Education is also getting a 3D upgrade, with students soon being able to walk through history lessons and medical trainees practising surgery without any real-world consequences – like death. However, we’re still working out the kinks, like preventing people from getting too lost in virtual worlds and making sure these fancy tools aren’t just for the ultra-rich. Like Apple's failed VisionPro, not everyone is willing to pay R65K for a helmet with cameras.

So as you can see, technology in 2025 is smarter, faster, and slightly unnerving. AI is your new co-worker, your car might drive better than you, and your fridge might soon judge your eating habits. But with all these advancements, the biggest challenge remains – ensuring that technology benefits everyone, not just the ones who can afford the latest gadgets. So, buckle up because it’s going to be a wild ride, especially if AI is at the wheel.

