Meet Aria: The AI robot that feels a little too real
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Realbotix just introduced a creation that feels like it’s straight out of science fiction. Her name is Aria, a life-size humanoid robot designed to mimic human emotions, movement, and interaction.
Unveiled at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Aria represents a bold leap forward in artificial intelligence, robotics, and (depending on how you see it) human relationships.
Aria is engineered to feel almost human, with fluid motions, eye-tracking technology, and customizable AI.
Her advanced motors allow her to move with remarkable grace, while the micro-cameras in her eyes give her the ability to maintain real eye contact.
At CES, attendees could see themselves through her “eyes,”. Her POV was displayed on a monitor, which made every interaction more personal, and much creepier.
Check out the interaction below:
Tech firm releases life-size AI robot girlfriend that can "express emotion" and talk to you, for the "affordable" price of $175,000.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2025
The robot, "Aria," says she is interested in meeting Tesla's Optimus Robot.
Realbotix CEO Andrew Kiguel says he is trying to make robots that are… pic.twitter.com/1k6byvb60M
What sets Aria apart is her modular design. She can be disassembled, packed in a suitcase, and reassembled wherever you need her.
Realbotix calls her “easy to travel with", but let’s face it: there’s something unsettling about carrying your AI companion through airport security. It’s giving serial killer vibes.
Aria was built on an open-source platform and can integrate with AI systems like ChatGPT, which will allow users to personalize her intelligence and conversational style.
Realbotix envisions her as more than a robotic girlfriend. She could be a teaching assistant, a caregiver, or even a companion for someone lonely.
Although Aria isn’t cheap. At just over R3,3 million ($175,000), she’s a luxury that very few can afford. Still, Realbotix CEO Andrew Kiguel is focused on a broader vision: robots like Aria becoming a normal part of our lives in education, healthcare, and even entertainment.
ALSO READ: Introducing... Generation Beta
Aria's debut isn’t just a glimpse into the future of robotics. It’s a mirror reflecting our own desires. Are we craving connection so badly that we’re willing to pay for a machine that feels human?
One thing’s for sure though. Aria is here, and she’s staring back at us with unblinking eyes.
Whether you’re ready or not, the age of lifelike AI companions has arrived.
Main Image Credit: Realbotix & X
