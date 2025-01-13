Meet Aria: The AI robot that feels a little too real

Realbotix just introduced a creation that feels like it’s straight out of science fiction. Her name is Aria, a life-size humanoid robot designed to mimic human emotions, movement, and interaction.

Unveiled at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Aria represents a bold leap forward in artificial intelligence, robotics, and (depending on how you see it) human relationships.

Aria is engineered to feel almost human, with fluid motions, eye-tracking technology, and customizable AI.

Her advanced motors allow her to move with remarkable grace, while the micro-cameras in her eyes give her the ability to maintain real eye contact.

At CES, attendees could see themselves through her “eyes,”. Her POV was displayed on a monitor, which made every interaction more personal, and much creepier.

Check out the interaction below: