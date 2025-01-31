Dean Furman: Africa’s top AI guide

Meet Dean Furman – Africa’s top AI trainer and keynote speaker. In a world where AI is taking over, he’s the guide you need to survive.

Meet Dean Furman – Africa’s top AI trainer and keynote speaker. In a world where AI is taking over, he’s the guide you need to survive.

AI is here, whether we like it or not. From chatbots and self-driving cars to those strangely accurate Netflix recommendations, artificial intelligence is everywhere. While some people panic about robots taking over, the real challenge isn’t AI itself. It’s understanding how to use it properly. Enter Dean Furman, one of Africa’s top AI keynote speakers and trainers. Furman isn’t just another tech guru spouting buzzwords – he’s the real deal. As the CEO and founder of 1064 Degrees, he’s been at the forefront of AI innovation, helping businesses and leaders not just adapt to AI, but thrive with it.

Dean Furman / Supplied

Let’s be honest, AI gets a bad rap. Hollywood has made us believe that robots will replace us all, while internet “experts” fuel the fear that AI will leave us jobless and powerless. According to Furman, however, that’s not the reality. Instead of resisting it, we should be embracing it. “Almost every single person can benefit in huge ways from working with AI. It is just so easy, affordable, and accessible. You just need to be shown how and given the confidence to get started,” he says.

Think about it – whether you’re a small business owner, a corporate leader, or even just someone looking to streamline daily tasks, AI can be a game-changer. The trick is knowing how to use it effectively, which is exactly what Furman teaches.

But with AI booming, everyone suddenly claims to be an AI specialist. Even that neighbour who’s never had a stable job is suddenly an AI wizard. Well, Furman isn’t afraid to call them out.

“Everyone is now jumping on the AI bandwagon, claiming to be AI experts, but many are not equipped to do so. They may have been selling hand sanitizer a few years ago, then moved onto selling solar panels, and now they are AI thought leaders, just because that’s where the money is. "Your company needs to make sure that they are being guided by someone that has the background and track record to really take you to the next level in the age of AI.” In other words, don’t be fooled. AI isn’t just a trend, it’s a fundamental shift in how businesses operate. If you want to make the most of it, you need guidance from someone who actually knows what they’re talking about.

Dean Furman / Supplied

Furman doesn’t just bombard you with AI knowledge, he makes it fun, engaging, and actionable. Through his keynotes, masterclasses, and strategy sessions, he’s helped some of the biggest companies (including Fortune 500 giants) integrate AI in ways that drive real results. His game-based learning experience, 'Dawn of Disruption', takes a refreshing and creative approach, helping teams feel empowered rather than intimidated by AI. If you’re more of a reader, his book 'Exponential Potential' is packed with practical advice on growing your business in the digital age. Furman makes you realise that AI isn’t something to fear. Rather, it’s something to understand, embrace, and use to your advantage.

The bottom line? AI isn’t coming – it’s already here. So, the real question is: are you going to be left behind, or will you equip yourself with the right tools to lead in this new era?

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images