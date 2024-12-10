Supercars only: This parking lot has us feeling broqué

One of Durban’s most elite shopping malls is trending for its “no parking” policy.

One of Durban’s most elite shopping malls is trending for its “no parking” policy.

Oceans Mall is Durban's newest and most elite shopping mall. Before you even step inside, the mall’s stunning architecture screams style and sophistication. If so, can you really afford to walk in wearing shorts and slops? Thankfully, the mall doesn't have a dress code. However, it does have something much more exclusive – a parking lot strictly reserved for the richest of the rich. Facebook user Musa Mathebula recently shared a photo of a special parking area at Oceans Mall reserved for supercars only. Whether you have the latest Golf GTI or Mercedes-AMG that pops at every shift, you’re still too broke to park there; instead, you'll have to use the basement parking.

Users in the comments were in disbelief, with some disappointed that not even their Range Rovers made the cut. One user commented, “All of my 6 cars not mentioned 💔.” Those six cars combined would probably cost the same as one car in that parking lot. While an optimistic user commented, “Where is Jeep?” Does Jeep even have a supercar? Another user suggested a quick fix to the sign outside the mall, stating, “Lol the owner should’ve said my friends only.” Maybe not all of his friends are as wealthy, so it would probably still cause confusion. However, jokes aside, some users made very valid points on why this is a good thing. One user wrote: “Makes absolute sense. Many drivers are careless when opening their doors, some want to reverse into parking spots while they know they bought their licences. Just imagine returning from shopping to find your 2m car dented by a 40k car... unfair.” East Coast Radio's Carmen Reddy commended this: "It's very inspirational for young kids in KZN to come and see these supercars. As someone who lives in the area, I always see young kids around there taking content with these supercars. They're inspired and it fuels their dreams, to know that it's possible to achieve this level of success regardless of who they are or where they come from. Well done to Vivian Reddy for doing this. Keep inspiring us."

Oceans Mall has always targeted an elite audience. Its collection of luxury stores like BVLGARI, Dior, and Gucci suggests that you may not fit in. Reserving parking spaces for supercars in front of the mall might seem outrageous, but it's all about projecting an image of luxury and sophistication. When you approach a mall as impressive as this one, it feels out of place to see a Kwid or a Tazz parked out front. Instead, go and park in the basement with the rest of us who are just there for the groceries and food.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO