Is this the end of Nissan in South Africa?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The South African motoring industry may soon face a major shake-up as Nissan considers ending local production and distribution.
Nissan might end up leaving South Africa amid mounting operational costs and a challenging motor industry.
According to the Financial Times, the automaker only has 12 to 14 months to turn its fortunes around. Failing to do so would result in the company shutting down its operations in South Africa.
Nissan’s struggle can be attributed to the rising manufacturing and logistical expenses as they face a huge decline in sales. This has made it extremely difficult to sustain operations.
South Africa’s economy has also weakened significantly with consumers’ affordability being impacted, forcing many to look for cheaper alternatives; and Chinese car companies are taking advantage of this.
This, coupled with load shedding, added to the challenges for the automaker as they couldn’t produce as many cars for export. Essentially, they struggled to sell cars in the country and factories struggled to meet production quotas for global exports.
With this, Nissan might reallocate its resources to other parts of the world with higher growth potential; leaving South Africa as an import-only market.
How does this affect South Africa though? Well, first and foremost, thousands of jobs in the assembly line, dealerships, and supply chain will cease to exist, meaning unemployment will rise again.
Moreover, South Africa’s most popular Nissan models like the NP200 will become scarce and owners will have to rely on imports for the car and parts, which will significantly increase the cost for buyers.
Aside from this, other automakers might see Nissan’s departure as a signal of a crumbling economy, pushing them to reevaluate their position in our market and potentially cease operations, too.
All of this is not good for Nissan or South Africa, but there’s still time. Nissan hasn’t officially announced its departure but this should serve as a wake up call for our government and stakeholders.
This situation echoes the need for strategic intervention to ensure sustainability and profitability within the automotive sector.
