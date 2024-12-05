Is this the end of Nissan in South Africa?

Nissan might end up leaving South Africa amid mounting operational costs and a challenging motor industry.

According to the Financial Times, the automaker only has 12 to 14 months to turn its fortunes around. Failing to do so would result in the company shutting down its operations in South Africa.

Nissan’s struggle can be attributed to the rising manufacturing and logistical expenses as they face a huge decline in sales. This has made it extremely difficult to sustain operations.

South Africa’s economy has also weakened significantly with consumers’ affordability being impacted, forcing many to look for cheaper alternatives; and Chinese car companies are taking advantage of this.

This, coupled with load shedding, added to the challenges for the automaker as they couldn’t produce as many cars for export. Essentially, they struggled to sell cars in the country and factories struggled to meet production quotas for global exports.