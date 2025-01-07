Sunlight-on-Demand: All day, everyday sun

If you’re an avid TikToker, you may have come across a video promoting sunlight-on-demand.

The concept reserves you a spot of sunlight reflected from a giant satellite mirror in space, which literally sounds like something straight out of a science fiction movie.

The company, Reflect Orbital, claims it’s gearing up to make this a reality by late 2025. With a bold demonstration video and a former SpaceX engineer at the helm of this project, Reflect Orbital has generated buzz.

The startup’s co-founder, Ben Nowack, shared a video where an app seemingly directed sunlight to a specific location, illuminating the dark surroundings as bright as a stadium.

It’s a visually striking video, but its clearly simulated and not an actual preview of the service.