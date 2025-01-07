Sunlight-on-Demand: All day, everyday sun
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Reflect
Orbital’s “sunlight-on-demand” went viral on social media, sparking curiosity
and skepticism.
If you’re an avid TikToker, you may have come across a video promoting sunlight-on-demand.
The concept reserves you a spot of sunlight reflected from a giant satellite mirror in space, which literally sounds like something straight out of a science fiction movie.
The company, Reflect Orbital, claims it’s gearing up to make this a reality by late 2025. With a bold demonstration video and a former SpaceX engineer at the helm of this project, Reflect Orbital has generated buzz.
The startup’s co-founder, Ben Nowack, shared a video where an app seemingly directed sunlight to a specific location, illuminating the dark surroundings as bright as a stadium.
It’s a visually striking video, but its clearly simulated and not an actual preview of the service.
@dailymail This concept for ‘selling sunlight’ would allow you to illuminate the night with reflected light. Note: this is a simulation of what orbital sunlight reflectors could be like. 🎥 x/colecallinan/Reflect Orbital #orbit #light #technology #concept #future #sunlight ♬ Cornfield Chase - Hans Zimmer
Many people are questioning the feasibility of such a precise, large-scale sunlight redirection service, especially without proof of an actual operational satellite.
What’s troubling is that Reflect Orbital is stepping into the field with an already-rocky history. Many of their previous attempts at sunlight redirection have failed.
What’s even more concerning is that the startup hasn’t actually launched the satellite necessary to make this possible, which leaves many wondering if their 2025 timeline is overly optimistic or right on time.
Another unanswered question is the cost. Sunlight isn’t free, even when you’re reflecting it from space. Moreover, satellite launches start at around a million dollars, so it’s unclear how Reflect Orbital will monetize its service.
Will customers pay an excessive rate for a brief burst of, or will the company find a way to make the service affordable for businesses, events, or governments?
Reflect Orbital’s sunlight-on-demand concept is undeniably fascinating. If it becomes successful, it could revolutionize lighting for events, disaster relief, and even agriculture.
Thankfully it’s 2025, meaning we’ll soon find out if this idea can truly light the way; or will it fade away into the archives of ambition?
Main Image: Supplied
