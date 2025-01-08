WATCH: Killer bees save the beer

There’s never a dull moment in South Africa. On Saturday, a truck carrying crates of beer overturned in Darnall, along the KZN North Coast.



What could have turned into a looters’ paradise quickly became a scene of chaos – thanks to an unexpected swarm of bees that “saved” the beer from being looted.

KwaDukuza municipality spokesperson, Sifiso Zulu, confirmed the incident, explaining that local traffic officers were dispatched to manage the scene. However, the bees had already taken control of the situation in the most unexpected way.

In a video that has since gone viral, a large group of people can be seen approaching the overturned truck, hoping to snag some free beer. But their plans were thwarted as a swarm of bees descended, sending everyone running for cover.

Even the traffic officers weren’t spared – abandoning their vehicles and fleeing as the bees turned aggressive. It was, quite literally, a sting operation of epic proportions.

Check out the buzz-worthy video below: