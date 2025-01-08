WATCH: Killer bees save the beer
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The first Saturday of 2025 saw a successful sting operation take place after a truck carrying beer overturned in north KZN.
There’s never a dull moment in South Africa. On Saturday, a truck carrying crates of beer overturned in Darnall, along the KZN North Coast.
What could have turned into a looters’ paradise quickly became a scene of chaos – thanks to an unexpected swarm of bees that “saved” the beer from being looted.
KwaDukuza municipality spokesperson, Sifiso Zulu, confirmed the incident, explaining that local traffic officers were dispatched to manage the scene. However, the bees had already taken control of the situation in the most unexpected way.
In a video that has since gone viral, a large group of people can be seen approaching the overturned truck, hoping to snag some free beer. But their plans were thwarted as a swarm of bees descended, sending everyone running for cover.
Even the traffic officers weren’t spared – abandoning their vehicles and fleeing as the bees turned aggressive. It was, quite literally, a sting operation of epic proportions.
Check out the buzz-worthy video below:
Bees defend overturned beer truck, sting looters and police in KZN— MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) January 4, 2025
Bees turned unlikely defenders of an overturned beer truck in Darnall, KZN, stinging looters attempting to take advantage of the situation.
Even police officers at the scene weren’t spared from the unexpected… pic.twitter.com/sSw995gXkK
Social media went crazy in the comments with many commending the bees for saving the company a major loss in stock. Others suggested a higher power may have been behind the bees’ successful sting operation.
X user @msjmusa applauded the outcome: "The owner of that truck must hook me up with their sangoma this is absolutely GOLD, AMAZING work."
@ALooterContinua commented: “BEE that actually works."
@TheGeopol proposed: “We need those bees at the northern border between SA & Zim.”
@muzi_Vkz commended the bee-utiful operation: “Finally some real quick sting operation intervention. Thank you, my bumble friends.”
@TracyLeeDbn made some pretty good observations: “Suggest alcohol trucks putting a beehive for protection if it crashes. Amazed how policed cornered off but people still looting. Absolutely no respect for law in SA.”
Many were disappointed by the lack of concern shown for the truck driver, as the crowd seemed more focused on grabbing a six-pack to quench their thirst than checking if the driver was safe.
Incidents like this raise questions about the state of Ubuntu in South Africa. Has our sense of humanity and compassion been overshadowed by greed and self-interest?
