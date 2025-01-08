Oops! News anchor announces death of the wrong Khumalo

South African musician and actress, Winnie Khumalo, recently passed away at 51 years old after battling a short illness.

Khumalo leaves behind two children, Rethabile and Thando, and a rich music and television legacy, with iconic hits like 'Live My Life' and TV appearances in shows like 'Muvhango'.

This is a sad time for many South Africans who grew up following Winnie’s career, and watched her rise to stardom.

Unfortunately for another well-known Khumalo, a news anchor mistakenly announced the death of musician Kelly Khumalo to the world on Tuesday, 7 January 2025.

As much as it was an honest mistake, Kelly didn’t take it so well.