Bassem Youssef's 'Middle Beast' Tour comes to South Africa

The “Egyptian Jon Stewart” is headed to South Africa! Egyptian-American comedian and satirist Bassem Youssef is making his highly anticipated debut on our shores with 'The Middle Beast Tour' in February 2025.

The tour promises a rollercoaster of laughter, thought-provoking insights, and the unique storytelling that has made Bassem a global sensation.

Bassem’s journey is unlike any other. He went from saving lives as a heart surgeon in Egypt to shaking up political systems as the host of the most-watched political satire show in the Arab world, 'Al-Bernameg'.

His show attracted over 30 million weekly viewers and catapulted him to international stardom. However, his satirical brilliance came at a price. Arrests, interrogations, and ultimately, a life-changing move to the United States.

His viral 2023 interview with Piers Morgan solidified his reputation as a fearless voice of reason, amassing millions of views globally.