Bassem Youssef's 'Middle Beast' Tour comes to South Africa
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef brings his highly anticipated 'The Middle Beast Tour' comedy show to South Africa.
Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef brings his highly anticipated 'The Middle Beast Tour' comedy show to South Africa.
The “Egyptian Jon Stewart” is headed to South Africa! Egyptian-American comedian and satirist Bassem Youssef is making his highly anticipated debut on our shores with 'The Middle Beast Tour' in February 2025.
The tour promises a rollercoaster of laughter, thought-provoking insights, and the unique storytelling that has made Bassem a global sensation.
Bassem’s journey is unlike any other. He went from saving lives as a heart surgeon in Egypt to shaking up political systems as the host of the most-watched political satire show in the Arab world, 'Al-Bernameg'.
His show attracted over 30 million weekly viewers and catapulted him to international stardom. However, his satirical brilliance came at a price. Arrests, interrogations, and ultimately, a life-changing move to the United States.
His viral 2023 interview with Piers Morgan solidified his reputation as a fearless voice of reason, amassing millions of views globally.
ALSO READ: Japanese man travels across Africa by foot
In 'The Middle Beast Tour', Youssef takes audiences on a personal and hilarious journey through his career, the chaos of the Arab Spring, and his adaptation to American life during its own turbulent times. It’s a one-of-a-kind comedy show that bridges cultures and brings critical social and political issues to light – all while keeping you laughing.
Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman of Blu Blood, the team behind the tour, shared their excitement about bringing Youssef to South Africa for the first time.
“We are honoured to host Bassem Youssef’s first tour in South Africa. His ability to use humour to navigate complex social and political issues has made him a powerful voice in today’s world. We believe that he will resonate deeply with South African audiences who appreciate both laughter and thought-provoking perspectives.”
Tour dates:
- Durban: Friday, February 7, 2025 at Durban ICC
- Cape Town: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at CTICC (Two shows: 19h00 and 21h45)
- Johannesburg: Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Emperors Palace
Who Is Bassem Youssef?
If you don’t already know, Youssef is a trailblazer in political satire. Starting with a simple five-minute YouTube show during the Arab Spring, he transformed 'Al-Bernameg' into a groundbreaking television phenomenon, earning accolades like Time magazine’s 2013 “Most Influential” list and the International Press Freedom Award.
Beyond comedy, Youssef is an accomplished author and actor. His children’s book series, 'The Magical Reality of Nadia', is being developed into an animated series, and his acting credits include roles in popular shows like 'Mo' (Netflix), 'Ramy' (Hulu), and 'Upload' (Amazon).
Don’t miss this chance to witness comedy history in the making. 'The Middle Beast Tour' is not just a comedy show – it’s a cultural experience that will leave you laughing, reflecting, and wanting more.
Grab your tickets now on TicketPro or at your nearest SPAR Payzone kiosk.
Note: The show is rated PG-16.
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
This guy's creativity to stay cool is inspiring
This is what taking innovation to another level looks like.Danny Guselli 3 hours ago
-
Prank goes wrong as man superglues his lips together
Eyes wide open while lips super glued shut...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago