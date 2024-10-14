 So fetch! Crocs for dogs are officially a thing
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

So fetch! Crocs for dogs are officially a thing

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

'It's not a want it’s a need' - Pet owners are ready to break the bank on Crocs for their dogs....

Black and white dog wearing Crocs
Image credit: Crocs

Crocs for dogs are officially here, and pet owners worldwide can't wait to get their hands on a pair for their fur babies. 

The footwear company is turning one of its most popular fan requests a reality during Croctober. It has partnered with BarkBox to create matching Crocs for humans and their furry friends.

"The Pet Crocs will be available alongside matching Classic Lined Clogs for humans, allowing dogs and dog parents to coordinate their looks in lockstep. Both the pet and human iterations will feature a marbled pattern in two unique colourways—Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit," Crocs said.

Not only do the Pet Crocs look super cute, but they also glow in the dark! Like human Crocs, pet owners can personalise the shoes with dog Jibbitz charms. 

ALSO READ: Would you get your pet's ashes tattooed onto your body?

ALSO READ: Special French bulldog valued at R2.3-million

Pet Crocs will launch on Croc Day, which takes place annually on October 23, and pet owners are beyond excited. 

"Can't wait to match Crocs with my dog," one Instagram user wrote.

Another user commented: "Ist not a want it’s a need. Pls, tell me they come in blue and peach colour. My Crocs are peach with pineapple on them."

A third user said: "Twinning with your dog is so fetch!"

The Croctober festivities also include the launch of a Croc Costume just in time for Halloween. Crocs fans can dress up as a life-sized version of the classic clog.

It's a Crocs world, and we are all just living in it! 

East Coast Breakfast has a new web banner now.
Supplied

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO

Dogs Crocs Fur Baby Pet Owner

How to listen to East Coast Radio:

1.    Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.    Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.    Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.    Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms: 

Main image credit: Crocs 

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.