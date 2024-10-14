So fetch! Crocs for dogs are officially a thing
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
'It's not a want it’s a need' - Pet owners are ready to break the bank on Crocs for their dogs....
Crocs for dogs are officially here, and pet owners worldwide can't wait to get their hands on a pair for their fur babies.
The footwear company is turning one of its most popular fan requests a reality during Croctober. It has partnered with BarkBox to create matching Crocs for humans and their furry friends.
"The Pet Crocs will be available alongside matching Classic Lined Clogs for humans, allowing dogs and dog parents to coordinate their looks in lockstep. Both the pet and human iterations will feature a marbled pattern in two unique colourways—Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit," Crocs said.
Not only do the Pet Crocs look super cute, but they also glow in the dark! Like human Crocs, pet owners can personalise the shoes with dog Jibbitz charms.
Pet Crocs will launch on Croc Day, which takes place annually on October 23, and pet owners are beyond excited.
"Can't wait to match Crocs with my dog," one Instagram user wrote.
Another user commented: "Ist not a want it’s a need. Pls, tell me they come in blue and peach colour. My Crocs are peach with pineapple on them."
A third user said: "Twinning with your dog is so fetch!"
The Croctober festivities also include the launch of a Croc Costume just in time for Halloween. Crocs fans can dress up as a life-sized version of the classic clog.
It's a Crocs world, and we are all just living in it!
Main image credit: Crocs
