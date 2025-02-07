SMART car's not-so-smart parking

Parallel parking is one of those things that separates the truly skilled drivers from the ones who just hold a licence for legal reasons.

We’ve all seen people struggle to squeeze their oversized SUVs into tight spots, but what happens when a car that’s barely bigger than a go-kart can’t fit into a space big enough for an SUV?

Well, that’s exactly what happened in Vancouver. A SMART car – one of those tiny city-friendly cars built to fit into the smallest spaces – failed to park in a space big enough for two of the toy cars.

In a viral video posted on Instagram, the driver can be seen trying multiple times to reverse into a parking spot. The driver reverses, misses the angle and tries again. This went on for quite a while before they eventually drove away.

Onlookers watched in disbelief as what should’ve been a two-second parking job turned into a full-fledged battle between man and machine. The SMART car, despite its name, refused to cooperate.

Check out the parking fail below: