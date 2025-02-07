 SMART car's not-so-smart parking
Parallel parking isn't for everyone, but this driver takes the cup for the most embarrassing attempt at parking.

Parallel parking is one of those things that separates the truly skilled drivers from the ones who just hold a licence for legal reasons.

We’ve all seen people struggle to squeeze their oversized SUVs into tight spots, but what happens when a car that’s barely bigger than a go-kart can’t fit into a space big enough for an SUV?

Well, that’s exactly what happened in Vancouver. A SMART car – one of those tiny city-friendly cars built to fit into the smallest spaces – failed to park in a space big enough for two of the toy cars.

In a viral video posted on Instagram, the driver can be seen trying multiple times to reverse into a parking spot. The driver reverses, misses the angle and tries again. This went on for quite a while before they eventually drove away.

Onlookers watched in disbelief as what should’ve been a two-second parking job turned into a full-fledged battle between man and machine. The SMART car, despite its name, refused to cooperate.

Check out the parking fail below: 

If nothing else, this video proves two things:

  1.  Parallel parking is a true test of character.

  2.  Just because a car is called “SMART” doesn’t mean the driver will be.

So, to whoever was behind the wheel that day – thank you. You may not have parked, but you certainly delivered some much-needed entertainment.

For the rest of us, let this be a lesson: no matter how bad we think we are at parking, at least we’ve never been outwitted by a space twice the size of our car… right?

