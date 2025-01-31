Mzansi man cruises in a drop top Toyota Hilux
A man had SA in stitches after he was spotted cruising around in his “drop top” Hilux.
South Africans have seen some wild things on the road, but nothing could’ve prepared them for this weird-looking Toyota bakkie. Imagine a Hilux that went for a haircut and told the barber, “Just take a little off the top.” Well, this guy’s ride got the full chop!
A very chilled gent was spotted cruising down the street in what looked like a Toyota Hilux, except it was missing a very important feature - a roof!
Yep, the man was out in the open, catching the full South African breeze while confidently stepping on the accelerator. Not a care in the world, just pure, unbothered energy.
Bystanders were left gobsmacked, pointing and laughing as the car drove past. Others whipped out their phones to capture the moment because, let’s be honest, if you don’t record it, did it even happen?
As expected, TikTok went absolutely wild over the video, which has racked up over 4 million views. The clip shows school kids bursting into laughter as the car breezes past, while the comments section became a battlefield of hilarious theories.
Check out the viral moment here:
@ms.kaylaaa
😭😭what?♬ original sound - ms kaylaaa
One user joked, “My guy unlocked the Toyota Cabriolet before Toyota did.” Another chimed in, “This is what happens when you order a Hilux on Wish.”
Whether this droptop Hilux was a brilliant invention or just a case of “I got bored and had an angle grinder”, one thing is certain: Mzansi will never forget it.
