Creative genius creates a masterpiece KFC ad with his phone
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
One talented South African created a brilliant advert for KFC with just his phone, and netizens are in awe!
A gifted South African has proven that with passion, creativity, and a smartphone, the sky’s the limit!
This inventive content creator crafted a professional-looking KFC ad from the comfort of his home, and the results have left Mzansi stunned.
The mastermind behind the TikTok account @chillyshots shared a video showing his entire process - from the initial setup to the jaw-dropping final product.
Armed with a phone, a ring light, and the new Streetwise Bucket for One (Original and Dunked), he transformed his humble space into a mini film studio.
The ad captures KFC’s crispy chicken and mouthwatering dunked sauce in all their golden glory.
Every shot looks like it came straight out of a high-budget commercial, proving that talent and determination can make magic happen.
Check out the amazing ad below:
@chillyshots @KFC South Africa dared me to capture their new Streetwise Bucket for One—Original and Dunked. It was no easy task, but the payoff? Totally worth it. Cheers 🥂 to the epic RESULTS. Shoot, Pre & Post production: Chillies 🌶️ #OriginalFeedsOriginal #productcommercial ♬ original sound - Chillies 🌶️
The video quickly went viral, earning praise from impressed viewers. Comments flooded in, with many applauding his skill and creativity. Some even said he deserves a shot at a big-time advertising career.
“This is pure talent!” wrote one commenter. “KFC, y’all better hire this man!”
Not only did his work showcase his skills, but it also inspired countless others to pursue their creative dreams.
His work reminds us that sometimes, all you need is what’s in your hands and a little motivation!
It’s safe to say that Mzansi can’t wait to see what this creative genius cooks up next.
