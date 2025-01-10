Creative genius creates a masterpiece KFC ad with his phone

A gifted South African has proven that with passion, creativity, and a smartphone, the sky’s the limit!

This inventive content creator crafted a professional-looking KFC ad from the comfort of his home, and the results have left Mzansi stunned.

The mastermind behind the TikTok account @chillyshots shared a video showing his entire process - from the initial setup to the jaw-dropping final product.

Armed with a phone, a ring light, and the new Streetwise Bucket for One (Original and Dunked), he transformed his humble space into a mini film studio.

The ad captures KFC’s crispy chicken and mouthwatering dunked sauce in all their golden glory.

Every shot looks like it came straight out of a high-budget commercial, proving that talent and determination can make magic happen.

Check out the amazing ad below: