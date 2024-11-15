Rhinos: 20 killed despite mass dehorning effort
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
Despite a drastic dehorning operation, poachers still targeted 20 rhinos in KZN.
Despite a drastic dehorning operation, poachers still targeted 20 rhinos in KZN.
In an ambitious and challenging effort to protect South Africa's rhinos from poaching, a major operation was launched this year in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park.
Managed by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, this initiative involved removing the horns from hundreds of rhinos to deter poachers targeting the highly valued horn, reports Daily Maverick.
For years, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife hesitated to dehorn its rhinos, mainly because of the high costs and the sanctuary’s value as one of the few places where tourists could observe rhinos in their natural, untouched state.
However, faced with a relentless surge in poaching, Ezemvelo partnered with WWF South Africa in April, accepting both financial and logistical support to embark on an emergency dehorning mission. Their goal was to protect more than 1,000 rhinos by making them less appealing to poachers.
Read More: A close call: Elephant herd guided to safety
Despite these efforts, at least 20 dehorned rhinos fell victim to poachers in October. Conservation officials suspect that a Mozambique-based syndicate was responsible for this tragic loss.
Even though dehorning removes most of the rhino's horn, a small portion must remain to prevent injury, leaving enough horn for some poachers to still find it worthwhile.
Ezemvelo reportedly placed a number of cameras that will get an instant response from teams when triggered in order to monitor certain areas in the park.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Spaza Shop saga has SPAR distinguishing product dates
Amidst the many raids of spaza shops around South Africa where authoriti...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Motorist videos can collectors operating through traffic
The can collectors have become a community unto their own.Danny Guselli 3 hours ago