80% drop in rhino poaching in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park

It's since the implementation of a Worldwide Fund dehorning operation which started in April this year at the park.



Jeff Cooke, the manager of South Africa’s Rhino Conservation Programme, says in 2023, over 307 rhinos were killed in the park

Cooke says something had to be done.

"We needed an emergency to try and really stop the poaching, even if it was just temporary, so we could find the time and the space to look at longer initiatives."





