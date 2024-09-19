80% drop in rhino poaching in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A rhino conservation
group says there's been an 80 per cent drop in poaching at the
Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KZN.
It's since the
implementation of a Worldwide Fund dehorning operation which started in April
this year at the park.
Jeff Cooke, the manager of South Africa’s Rhino Conservation Programme, says in 2023, over 307 rhinos were killed in the park
Cooke says something had to be done.
"We needed an emergency to try and really stop the poaching, even if it was just temporary, so we could find the time and the space to look at longer initiatives."
