Introducing Generation Beta! The generation of kids - born between 2025 to 2039 - who will change the world as we know it.

Say hello to Generation Beta; the kids who’ll be born between 2025 and 2039. They’re not even here yet, but somehow, we already know they’re coming with problems. They’re the first generation who will live a life with AI - from start to finish.

Wait...before we gossip about the them though, let’s appreciate those who came before:

First, we had the Silent Generation (1927 - 1945), and they were really quiet - no electricity or social media. They played outside until dark, saved everything, and used phrases like, “In my day, we walked ten kilometers to school and back. You don’t know what struggle is” Then came the Boomers (1946 -1964), who invented microwaves and shaped global pop culture. These guys can parallel park without cameras, live by print newspapers, and still believe a part-time job can buy you a house. Next, we met Gen X (1965 - 1980), the cool kids who gave us mixtapes and the personal computer. These are the kids who grew up with MTV, sarcasm, and snacks for dinner. They’re quietly killing it in midlife without bragging about it online - probably because the internet lowkey confuses them. Millennials (1981 - 1996) showed up with avocado toast. These are the kids who grew up with dial-up internet, floppy disks and survived the Y2K panic. “The world is ending in 1999”; yet here we are. Then Gen Z (1997 - 2012); the digital kings of the 21st century. The masters of memes, trendsetters, and the ones who taught their parents how to mute Zoom calls. Gen Z’s don’t “talk”; they Snapchat, TikTok, and DM. They also taught the world to cancel everything - including our will to argue. Gen Alpha (2013 - 2024) is the first generation all born in the age of technology. They think screens are extensions of their hands, assume every appliance should respond to voice commands, and would probably confuse a library for a museum.

Now…the BETAS. They’re likely to grow up in a world of AI-driven cars, virtual classrooms, and maybe even robot helpers. These kids will never know what buffering feels like, they’ll have metaverse playdates, and will grow up thinking that FaceTiming your fridge is completely normal. While their parents (mostly Millennials and Gen Z) worry about rising temperatures, Generation Beta will probably be solving global issues with technology we can’t even imagine yet.

As Generation Beta begins to arrive, here’s what the crystal ball (or AI-generated prediction model) says about their future: 1. They’ll Have AI as Their Best Friend AI won’t just be a tool for the Betas, it’ll be a constant companion. From personalized learning tutors to AI-powered emotional support systems, these kids will likely form bonds with technology in ways we’ve never seen before. Imagine your toddler saying, “Alexa understands me better than you, Mom!” 2. Education Will Look Nothing Like Today Forget classrooms with desks in neat rows. The Betas might attend immersive VR schools where history lessons mean “walking” through ancient Rome or “sailing” with Columbus. Control tests? Likely replaced with real-time adaptive learning systems that make school both fun and terrifyingly efficient. 3. The Metaverse Will Be Their Playground The Alphas introduced us to the idea of virtual spaces, but the Betas will live there. Their friendships, hobbies, and even part-time jobs could exist primarily in the metaverse. They’ll likely celebrate their birthdays in galaxy-themed VR worlds and have their first date in the metaverse. Meanwhile most Gen Z's can't even get a date. 4. A Sustainable Mindset Will Be Second Nature Generation Beta will inherit a world grappling with climate change, and they’ll likely lead the charge in eco-innovation. They won’t just recycle, they’ll reinvent entire industries. Think biodegradable smartphones, self-repairing clothes, and 3D-printed houses made of sustainable materials. 5. Careers We Can’t Even Imagine Yet Forget becoming doctors and lawyers. The Betas might grow up aspiring to be space miners, virtual reality architects, or even synthetic organ designers. With technology and the world rapidly advancing, their careers will be as unique as they are.

Generation Beta are the kids who will push humanity into uncharted territory. They’ll be the pioneers of an entirely new era, tackling problems we’ve only just begun to comprehend. They’ll live in a world we can barely imagine, solving global problems with AI and probably vacationing on Mars.



So, buckle up, because the Betas are about to redefine everything we know. Soon we’ll be reminiscing about buffering internet how we used to “drive” cars to places. However, that’s the beauty of progress. Each generation builds on the last, and Beta is here to take humanity to the next level. So, let’s cheer them on from our rocking chairs as they take humanity to the stars. Well - to the metaverse.

