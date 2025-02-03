Real Madrid soccer academy arrives in South Africa

Real Madrid has officially announced that its first South African football academy will launch in Cape Town in association with Generation Schools.

Real Madrid has taken a historic step by launching its first-ever football academy in South Africa in partnership with Generation Schools. This initiative brings world-class football training to young athletes in Cape Town and Johannesburg, combining elite coaching with a strong emphasis on academic and personal development. The first academy will open at Generation Schools Imhoff in Cape Town, which is nestled in the scenic Kommetjie area, surrounded by the majestic mountains of Ou Kaapse Weg and the stunning Atlantic coastline. This collaboration with Generation Schools reflects a shared commitment to providing a holistic sports education where young players can develop their skills both on and off the pitch. The second academy is set to open in Modderfontein, Johannesburg, in the second quarter of 2025, further expanding the reach of Real Madrid’s renowned training philosophy in South Africa.

The Real Madrid Foundation Academy will offer a structured football development programme for children and teenagers aged six to 17. The programme is built on three key pillars—The Player, The Game, and The Mindset, which ensures a comprehensive approach to training. Six key areas are covered within these pillars: physical, technical, tactical, mental, competition, and Real Madrid Foundation values. This methodology guarantees a consistent and structured pathway for young players, equipping them with the skills necessary to progress in their football journey. The academy will host three elite teams competing in the 2025 Local Football Association (LFA) season, along with additional developmental teams to accommodate players at various skill levels. The training sessions will be designed to maintain continuity, with a focus on technical-tactical routines that define Real Madrid’s unique playing style. The ball will be central to every session, ensuring players develop both individual skills and teamwork in a structured environment. Alberto Giménez, the Real Madrid Foundation’s Technical Director in South Africa, will lead the academy, bringing over 20 years of coaching experience and a UEFA Pro licence. Under his leadership, the academy aims to nurture young talent, providing them with a platform to pursue their dreams of professional football. Richard Mcenery, Sporting Director at the Rising Stars Centre of Excellence, is also deeply invested in developing the academy into a hub of excellence that promotes teamwork, leadership, and respect—values that align with Real Madrid’s storied legacy. Football legend Roberto Carlos has voiced his support for this initiative, emphasising its broader impact beyond football: “We are delighted to bring the Real Madrid Foundation’s values and training philosophy to South Africa.

This initiative is about more than just football; it’s about using sport as a tool to foster education, integration, and social development. We look forward to working closely with Generation Schools to create a nurturing environment for our young athletes.” Applications for enrolment will open soon, offering young South African footballers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train under the Real Madrid methodology. By combining world-class football coaching with a commitment to education and personal growth, this initiative promises to be a game-changer for youth sports in South Africa.

