The race to bring Formula 1 to SA just got more intense

South Africa's dream of bringing Formula 1 back is gaining momentum, with the government extending the deadline for potential hosts and bidders.

South Africa's dream of bringing Formula 1 back is gaining momentum, with the government extending the deadline for potential hosts and bidders.

South Africa’s dream of hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix is gaining momentum! The government has officially extended the deadline for potential hosts to submit their bids, giving South Africa another shot at bringing F1 back after a 32-year hiatus. With the clock reset, the competition is heating up. Will it be the legendary Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit or a brand-new street race in Cape Town? You better buckle up, because this race is far from over. After a failed attempt to bring F1 back to Kyalami in 2023, South Africa refused to wave the checkered flag. The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture, alongside a dedicated Bid Steering Committee, has worked tirelessly to find the perfect promoter and host for this iconic event.

ALSO READ: South African Airways expands their fleet

Bidders initially had until January 31, 2025, to submit their proposals, but the government has now extended the deadline to March 18, 2025. “This extension aims to give stakeholders additional time to submit comprehensive, well-structured proposals. The Ministry is committed to a transparent and competitive process to secure this prestigious motorsport event,” the ministry stated. Translation? South Africa is very serious about making this happen

Two major contenders are racing to bring F1 back to the country:

1. Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit Kyalami last hosted an F1 race in 1993. The track has seen legends battle it out and it remains a fan-favourite. Yet, there’s a catch. The circuit needs major upgrades to meet the FIA’s strict Grade 1 standards. 2. Cape Town Grand Prix The Cape Town Grand Prix SA bid proposes a 5.7km street circuit weaving through the V&A Waterfront and around DHL Stadium, where the city hosted a thrilling Formula E race in 2023.

Imagine an F1 car racing through the streets of Cape Town, with Table Mountain as the backdrop.

However, getting onto the Formula 1 calendar won’t be easy. The government originally aimed for a 2026 or 2027 race, but the 2026 season is already fully booked. That leaves 2027 as the next big target, but competition for calendar slots is fierce. Mexico and Imola (in Italy) are currently battling for the final 2026 slot, meaning South Africa will have to present an exceptional bid to secure a spot. However, South Africa isn’t the only country bidding to host this event. Rwanda is making a serious play with a proposed circuit in Kigali, designed by ex-F1 driver Alex Wurz. Meanwhile, Thailand and South Korea are also pushing hard for a race as F1 looks to expand its presence in Asia.

Still, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie remains focused on the goal. He’s already met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in Baku to discuss South Africa’s return to the sport, and his confidence is unshakable. “Hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix would boost our economy, tourism, and development while showcasing South Africa as a premier global sporting destination. This extension ensures bidders have the time to prepare exceptional proposals,” McKenzie said. With so many contenders bidding for a spot on the grid, it’s safe to say the pressure is on! The engines are revving, the stakes are higher than ever, and the world is watching. Could we finally see the return of F1 to African soil? Only time will tell.

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!