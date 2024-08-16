Raygun reacts to Olympic performance hate: 'I gave my all'

Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn is breaking her silence following her widely mocked breakdancing performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 36-year-old represented Australia in Olympic Breaking alongside her male counterpart, 16-year-old Jeff 'J-Attack' Dunne.

Raygun lost all three rounds of her round-robin battles. Scores of people around the world mocked her breaking moves, calling them amateur and not on par with what one would expect at the Olympics.

Some even claimed their toddlers could do a better job, while others questioned how she made it to the Olympics in the first place.

Raygun, who has a PhD in cultural studies, says she is devastated by the hate her performance has received.

"I just want to start by thanking all the people who have supported me. I really appreciate the positivity and I'm glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives - that's what I hoped," the breakdancer said in a video shared on her Instagram page.

Raygun says she "didn't realise that that would also open the door to so much hate which has frankly been pretty devastating".

"While I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly. I am honoured to have been a part of the Australian Olympic team and to be part of Breaking's Olympics debut."