The verdict is in! Darren Maule’s alleged pole-vaulting record is...
Updated
In an exhilarating turn of events, the East Coast Breakfast team have been in a riveting investigation for the past week and a half, attempting to unravel the truth behind a decades-old mystery.
The question on everyone's mind? Whether Darren Maule truly holds the 1989 Pole Vaulting Record at Potch Boys High School...
As the investigation progressed, it became evident that the truth might remain hidden without a definitive test of honesty. Enter the polygraph test—a tool often employed in high-stakes investigations to uncover the truth. Darren Maule himself agreed to take the test, willing to put the matter to rest once and for all. Here is the verdict:
Here's what you missed...
Take a journey through Darren's alleged pole-vaulting record
If you have been following the drama, Darren Maule stirred up quite the commotion with his bold claim: he supposedly set a pole vaulting record at Potch Boys High back in 1989.
As soon as the announcement hit the airwaves, skepticism was palpable - hardly anyone believed it! Darren promised to come back with evidence to back up his extraordinary claim. Take a listen here:
Following Darren's pole vaulting allegation, witnesses came forward to share their thoughts. Darren even reached out to his old headmaster's son and broadcasting legend, Alex Jay.
Initially, his witnesses sounded very strong, but none of them were able to provide us with what we wanted to hear. Here's how it went down:
After much controversy, Sky Tshabalala took matters into his own hands, dialling Potch Boys High to verify Darren's record status.
Was Darren indeed a pole vaulting prodigy? Take a listen to what went down and what evidence was uncovered:
Ultimately it was proven that Darren is NOT GUILTY! What a wild turn of events for our pole vaulting champ.
Image courtesy of ECR
