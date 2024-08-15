South Africa's Zakhiti Nene opens up about Paris 2024 Olympics

This morning, we were treated to a dose of Olympic glory. In an exclusive interview with South African track sensation Zakhiti Nene, our burning questions were answered.

Hailing from the quaint town of Ladysmith, Nene has been making waves on the international stage, so Darren, Sky, and Carmen were eager to dive into every detail of his recent Olympic journey.

Nene, a 400m specialist, returned from the Paris Olympics with a remarkable story. Although he faced a tough semi-final elimination in the individual 400m event, Nene's resilience shone through in the men’s 4x400m relay, where he, alongside teammates Gardeo Isaacs, Lythe Pillay, and Anthonie Nortje, raced their way into the final. The team’s journey was nothing short of dramatic. Their grit and determination kept them in the race, showcasing the spirit of true Olympians.

Take a listen to what went down in studio: