QUIZ: What’s your festive season personality? SA Edition
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Get into the festive spirit with our South African-themed personality quiz.
Ahhh…December in South Africa-the season of sunshine, braais, and endless vibes! While other parts of the world are wrapped in scarves and sipping hot cocoa by the fireplace, we're basking in the heat, hitting the beaches, and gathering with friends and family for some of the best feasts in existence.
South Africans know how to celebrate in style, with a unique blend of festive traditions. Whether it's road-tripping to your favorite coastal getaway, hosting a Christmas lunch, or diving headfirst into the "Ke Dezemba Boss" party culture, our festive season is truly one of a kind.
Yet, we all have a different view of what the festive season should be. While others are racing to finish year-end work, most of us are daydreaming about sunbathing on the beach with a refreshing drink in hand. We are not the same.
That's why you need to take our Festive Personality Quiz. Are you the ultimate planner, a party starter, or the chilled cruiser? Take the quiz to discover where you fit in and get inspired on how to spend this festive summer.
