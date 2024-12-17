Protect your home from holiday heists this festive season

'Tis the season where residential burglaries spike. Protect your home this holiday season by following these tips to keep your home and valuables safe while you're away.

The festive season is a time of joy and celebration, but it’s also when residential burglaries peak in South Africa. With thousands of homeowners heading off on vacation, it’s the perfect opportunity for criminals to strike. According to Charnel Hattingh, Group Head of Marketing and Communications at Fidelity ADT, “Criminals are as watchful as homeowners are carefree during the festive season.” Statistics from the South African Police Service (SAPS) highlight a concerning increase in home burglaries between October and December 2023; 40,751 cases reported, averaging 453 incidents daily. Criminals are quick to target homes left unattended, with their focus being on high-value, portable items.

These are the top 10 items burglars are looking for: 1. Electronics: Televisions, laptops, gaming consoles, and smartphones are highly portable and easy to sell. 2. Jewellery: Small, high-value items like rings and watches are irresistible to thieves. 3. Cash: Untraceable and easily accessible. 4. Appliances: Microwaves and other small appliances are often taken. 5. Power tools: Valuable and easily resold. 6. Firearms: High in value and often used in other crimes. 7. Identity items: Passports and ID cards are stolen for identity theft. 8. Bank cards: Targeted for fraudulent use. 9. Alcohol: Sought after for personal use or resale. 10. Luxury goods: Handbags, shoes, and branded clothing attract attention.

The excitement over holiday plans can cause us to overlook important security measures. Simple mistakes – like leaving garage doors open, leaving valuables visible through windows, or not double-checking doors and locks – can make our homes easy targets. Another common oversight is unintentionally sharing your absence by posting travel plans on social media. Today's tech-savvy criminals actively monitor social media platforms to track movements, sometimes weeks in advance, to identity when homes will be empty.



Here are some expert recommendations to ensure you have a secure holiday: 1. Update the security system: Ensure your alarm systems are fully functional, and all doors and windows are securely locked. 2. Deter criminals: Use motion-sensor lighting, visible security cameras, and timers for lights to create the illusion that you're at home. 3. Notify security providers: Tell your security company that you'll be away so they’re aware and actively monitor your home. 4. Avoid oversharing: Don't post your holiday plans on social media. 5. Hide packaging: Avoid leaving bins filled with empty boxes of expensive items. Dispose of them discreetly to prevent visible evidence of valuable items in the house. 6. Trusted neighbours: Ask someone to collect mail and regularly check on your property. This will limit the window of opportunity available for criminals to target your property.

"Make your festive season memorable for the right reasons,” Hattingh advises. By securing your home, you can prevent a vacation nightmare and return to a home just as you left it – safe and sound.



This December, take proactive steps to outsmart criminals and keep your holidays stress-free.

