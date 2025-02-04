Pimp My Profile: Lorraine’s ultimate glow-up

They say change is as good as a holiday, but for Sky Tshabalala, change was a battle – especially when it came to his profile picture. Earlier this year, Sky debuted a fresh new look with his stylish glasses, but when we suggested updating his profile picture to match, he flat-out refused. Of course, we couldn’t let that slide, so we turned to KZN and asked: Should Sky change his profile picture? That got us thinking though… How often do you update your profile picture? Is it just a photo, or does it actually say something about you? Should we be taking our profile pics more seriously? Well, we decided to take matters into our own hands and help one lucky listener pimp their profile to start the year with a BANG! Enter Lorraine Govender, the fabulous listener who’s about to get a full-on transformation. We’re talking hair, Hydrafacial, and flawless makeup – because if you’re going to update your profile pic, you might as well do it in style!

Lorraine Govender / Supplied

Before we get to that though, we asked Lorraine five fun questions about why she needed this makeover and how she’s feeling about it. Here's what she had to say:

1. What made you decide it was time for a glow-up, and why did you enter “Pimp My Profile”? I’m a mom of two as you know, but what you don’t know is my secondborn is just two years old. Ever since postpartum, actually, ever since pregnancy, I felt like I completely lost myself and I have been struggling to find my individuality ever since. Not that I am complaining, but it’s a silent battle a lot of postpartum mums go through. And I became very self-conscious and started to see flaws in my appearance rather than embracing the change.

So I guess it showed in my social media, especially my profile pictures, which just became the usual daily quotes or probably nothing at all! I can take 20 selfies but never feel like they look good enough to post, so I just delete them all in the end.

2. When was the last time you treated yourself to a full makeover, and what’s been stopping you? My wedding – on 22nd November 2020. I know! It’s so bad. Don't get me wrong. I maintain a healthy lifestyle but when it comes to treating myself or doing something for myself I find it so hard. Mum guilt takes over.



3. If your new look had a theme song, what would it be and why? You know the kids' movie 'Sing'? There's a scene where Rosita, the mom pig, absolutely owns Taylor Swift's 'Shake it Off'. That moment resonates with me so much – because as moms, we still have it. All of this potential, all of our talents – we can still shine.

4. What part of the makeover are you most excited about – hair, facial, or makeup? Everything! Do you know I don't own foundation – said no woman ever, I know – but I don’t.



5. After this transformation, what’s the first thing you’re going to do to show off your new look? I’m going to remind my husband why he married me!



Lorraine is about to get the ultimate glow-up, and we love being part of this transformation. Stay tuned! We'll reveal her brand-new look soon, and trust us, you don’t want to miss it!

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images