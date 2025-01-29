Have a look at Instagram's newest features and updates

Instagram, the app loved by so many people, has always been the go-to platform for sharing life's moments. They’ve recently announced major upgrades to the app to make for a better, more efficient user experience. Oh, and to create a much cleaner look. As one of the most popular apps globally, here’s a quick look at the newest updates that have started to roll out on Instagram accounts everywhere.

1. Taller profile grids

@mosseri / Instagram

Instagram has transitioned from the traditional square (1:1) profile grid to a vertical (4:5) layout. This change aims to better showcase vertical photos and videos, which are more commonly uploaded to the platform. Now, creators have more control over their cover photos, allowing for a more unified look across all the tabs – from the main page to the Reels page, and even highlights.

2. Highlights tab

@mosseri / Instagram

Speaking of highlights, Instagram has relocated the Stories Highlights from their current position between the bio and the grid to a dedicated tab within the profile grid. This adjustment aims to create a simpler, cleaner profile appearance by reducing visual clutter. Your highlights will still be accessible to your followers, but they'll no longer occupy space directly above the main grid, allowing for a more streamlined profile layout.

3. Trial Reels

Instagram has introduced a new feature called Trial Reels, designed to help content creators experiment with new ideas without losing followers. When you post a Trial Reel, it appears in the feeds and Reels of people who don’t follow you yet. This allows creators to test how well their Reels perform based on engagement rates and interactions with new viewers. If the Trial Reel performs well, you can then push it to your profile for your followers to see. Plus, when you graduate it to your profile, you’ll retain the engagement from the trial run.

4. Friends on Reels

Another major upgrade on Instagram is the Reels tab. They’ve now introduced Friends on Reels. The Reels tab will now display videos that your friends have liked or commented on. This feature aims to increase engagement by highlighting content that resonates with your social circle, encouraging users to discover and interact with Reels endorsed by their friends. Many users are excited about this feature, but many people have concerns over their privacy. Like do you really want your friends to see all the weird Reels you’ve liked or commented on?



5. Three-minute Reels

Instagram Reels can now be three minutes long, a significant increase from the previous 90-second limit. Initially, Instagram focused on short-form content, especially after the success of TikTok, which popularised brief, engaging videos. However, after receiving feedback from creators who found the 90-second cap too limiting, Instagram decided to extend the time limit to three minutes. This change allows creators to share more in-depth stories with their followers without having to cut their content short.

6. Community Notes

Instagram has taken a page from Elon Musk’s X and introduced Community Notes.Instagram has introduced a new feature called Community Notes, drawing inspiration from Elon Musk's X. This feature aims to promote more informed discussions and provide better context on shared content. Allowing users to contribute notes, improves the quality of interactions and ensures the information on the platform is well-informed and accurate. Community Notes will help reduce the spread of fake news by giving real users the power to verify and correct false information.



7. Edits app

@instagram / Instagram

Edits is a new app designed to help creators edit higher-quality videos directly on their phones. Much like how TikTok has CapCut, Instagram is now launching its own editing app. This announcement came on January 19, coinciding with TikTok's temporary 12-hour ban in the US. The app isn’t just about helping you edit better – it’s designed to be a complete creative suite for anyone passionate about making videos on their phone. It will feature a dedicated tab for inspiration and trending audio, as well as another to keep track of your ideas and rough drafts, which you can easily share with friends and fellow creators. Additionally, the app will offer a higher-quality video camera, though it may not perform as well on low-end devices. You’ll also get insights on how your videos (edited within the app) are performing. While you can pre-order it on the iOS App Store, the app won’t be released until February.

With these exciting changes, Instagram is clearly focused on keeping its platform relevant, efficient, and user-friendly. Whether it’s through introducing tools like Edits to support content creators or features like Community Notes to promote more meaningful conversations, the app is evolving to meet the demands of its vast user base. The updates don’t stop here. Users can expect even more features and improvements throughout 2025 as Instagram continues to improve its overall experience.

