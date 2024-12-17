Oscar Pistorius has found new love

Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympian whose career collapsed after the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has reportedly found new love, igniting outrage and disbelief.

Pistorius, 38, who was released on parole in January 2024, is said to be in a relationship with Rita Greyling, a 33-year-old business consultant from Mpumalanga.

The relationship has drawn sharp reactions, particularly from Steenkamp’s family. Simone Cowburn, Reeva’s older sister, expressed her horror after seeing photos of Greyling, stating that she bears an uncanny resemblance to her late sister.

“What shocks me is that she looks so much like my Reeva. She has the same build, the same face, even the same eyes,” Simone said, questioning whether Pistorius intentionally sought someone who physically reminded him of Reeva.

Steenkamp’s family, who remain deeply scarred by her tragic death, have long believed that Pistorius’ actions on Valentine’s Day 2013 were deliberate. Initially convicted of culpable homicide, Pistorius’ sentence was later upgraded to murder following public outcry and a prosecutorial appeal.

He fired four shots through a locked bathroom door at his Pretoria home, claiming at trial that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder. Prosecutors, however, argued that Pistorius acted in anger following a heated argument with Reeva, who was reportedly ending their relationship.

The news of Pistorius’ new relationship has reopened emotional wounds for Reeva’s family. Simone condemned the romance, warning Greyling to “sleep with one eye open”. She also questioned how anyone could enter a relationship with a man found guilty of such a brutal crime.

“Those were Black Talon bullets – illegal even for animals. He fired those into a woman he claimed to love. How can you trust someone like that?” she asked.