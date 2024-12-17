Oscar Pistorius has found new love
Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympian whose career collapsed after the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has reportedly found new love, igniting outrage and disbelief.
Pistorius, 38, who was released on parole in January 2024, is said to be in a relationship with Rita Greyling, a 33-year-old business consultant from Mpumalanga.
The relationship has drawn sharp reactions, particularly from Steenkamp’s family. Simone Cowburn, Reeva’s older sister, expressed her horror after seeing photos of Greyling, stating that she bears an uncanny resemblance to her late sister.
“What shocks me is that she looks so much like my Reeva. She has the same build, the same face, even the same eyes,” Simone said, questioning whether Pistorius intentionally sought someone who physically reminded him of Reeva.
Steenkamp’s family, who remain deeply scarred by her tragic death, have long believed that Pistorius’ actions on Valentine’s Day 2013 were deliberate. Initially convicted of culpable homicide, Pistorius’ sentence was later upgraded to murder following public outcry and a prosecutorial appeal.
He fired four shots through a locked bathroom door at his Pretoria home, claiming at trial that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder. Prosecutors, however, argued that Pistorius acted in anger following a heated argument with Reeva, who was reportedly ending their relationship.
The news of Pistorius’ new relationship has reopened emotional wounds for Reeva’s family. Simone condemned the romance, warning Greyling to “sleep with one eye open”. She also questioned how anyone could enter a relationship with a man found guilty of such a brutal crime.
“Those were Black Talon bullets – illegal even for animals. He fired those into a woman he claimed to love. How can you trust someone like that?” she asked.
Greyling, described as a dynamic and successful professional, comes from a prominent farming family in South Africa. Her father, BP Greyling, is a well-known figure in the agricultural industry, and her family has also faced their share of tragedy.
In late 2022, Rita’s brother was involved in an incident at a bachelor party that led to the mysterious death of a friend, Willem Kruger. Though initially ruled an accidental drowning, the case has since been reclassified as a murder enquiry, adding another layer of complexity to the intertwined narratives of both families.
Sources close to Pistorius have confirmed that he and Greyling have been romantically involved for around three months. Their relationship reportedly grew from longstanding family ties, with Pistorius now living in a cottage on his uncle Arnold’s fortified Pretoria estate.
Since his parole, Pistorius has kept a low profile, volunteering at a local Dutch Reform Church while grappling with his reputation as a “toxic” figure that many employers avoid.
Public reactions to Pistorius’ attempt to “rebuild his life” have been polarising. While some argue he has served his time and deserves a second chance, others insist his crime – the brutal murder of an unarmed woman – cannot be overlooked.
Critics note that Pistorius’ parole conditions include anger management classes and restrictions on his movements, raising questions about his rehabilitation.
For Reeva’s family, the wounds remain raw. Simone’s emotional response reflects a broader frustration with gender-based violence in South Africa, a country grappling with a high incidence of femicide.
“He has no remorse for what he did. He will always have anger issues. I don’t want to see this repeated with another woman,” Simone emphasised.
The chilling resemblance between Greyling and Reeva Steenkamp has only fuelled the controversy surrounding Pistorius’ release and reintegration into society.
As his new relationship becomes public, it highlights the ongoing struggles of a family still grieving, a nation still divided, and a man whose past continues to haunt his present.
While Pistorius may be attempting to start anew, the shadow of Reeva’s tragic death – and the questions surrounding his intentions – remain firmly in place.
Images courtesy of Reuters & Rita Greyling Instagram
