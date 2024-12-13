Fast-food franchises falling fast in SA

South Africa’s fast food industry is grappling with significant challenges that have forced several iconic restaurant chains to close outlets across the country. Industry leaders, including Famous Brands, have reported a string of closures in the face of rising costs, changing consumer habits, and economic instability.

South Africa’s fast-food sector was valued at approximately R90 billion by the end of 2023. Yet, in the past six months alone, Famous Brands, the company behind beloved chains such as Steers, Wimpy, Mugg & Bean, and Debonairs Pizza, has closed 41 restaurants nationwide.

The closures reflect a broader strain on the fast-food restaurant and casual dining segments, which are being outpaced by convenience-driven trends and the increasing financial pressures on consumers.

Aside from brands like Steers, Milky Lane and Wimpy slowly disappearing, you’ve probably forgotten about some other iconic fast food chains that once existed in South Africa.



Brands like Scooter’s Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts, Subway and Wakaberry are brands that once existed and had major influences within the fast food industry. However, the ever-expanding market essentially rendered some of them obsolete.



Scooters Pizza was annihilated by the rapid expansion of Debonairs Pizza and Domino’s Pizza. Subway lost South African consumer interest once we realised we could make sandwiches at home.