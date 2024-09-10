New York woman breastfeeds and makes formula for seven dolls

A New York woman is making headlines after revealing that she enjoys breastfeeding her dolls. Kelly Cunningham owns several "reborn dolls", which she treats like children.

The 29-year-old, who has no kids, bought her first doll two years ago as a birthday present to herself. She named it Jennifer. Kelly became attached to the doll.

Kelly continued buying dolls because she wanted Jennifer to have a sister "so she can have someone to relate to".



She takes her dolls out in public. Unsurprisingly, people do stop to stare.

However, Kelly is not fazed by what people have to say. She explained why she has the dolls in a video she shared on TikTok.

"I was just so fascinated by how they look like real babies... It just turned into an obsession from one hobby to another," Kelly, who also cosplays, said.

"The more I did the reborn hobby, the more I fell in love with it, the more obsessed I became with filling the void of not being able to have children. And as soon as I had Jennifer I got so attached to her."

She now has seven dolls in total, including baby-size and toddler-size dolls. Kelly says she stopped breastfeeding her dolls when she got more than two. She instead gives them "fake" baby formula made with flour and water because the real stuff is too expensive.