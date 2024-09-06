Should parents be held responsible when minors commit violent acts?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The father of the 14-year-old boy allegedly responsible for a deadly school shooting in America has been arrested. Police are accusing him of "knowingly allowing" the boy to have access to the weapon.
Colin Gray, the father of the teenage boy accused of killing four people at his Georgia high school, has been arrested following the incident.
His son, Colt Gray, has been identified as the suspected shooter in the deadly attack. Barrow County Sheriff's Office released the teen's mugshot on Thursday.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged Colin, 54, with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children.
"Colin Gray was arrested on multiple charges earlier today. He knowingly allowed his son, Colt [Gray], to have the weapon," the bureau said in a statement.
Colt, who reportedly used an AR-style rifle in the shooting, will be charged as an adult. The 14-year-old gunman reportedly killed two learners at Apalachee High School - Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.
Two teachers, Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie, were also shot dead. Cristina had recently celebrated her 52nd birthday and baked treats for her students the day she died. Nine other people were taken to the hospital.
Colt's classmates described him as a quiet boy who gave one-word answers or made short statements when he did speak.
Focus is now shifting to his father as many ask questions about how the alleged shooter gained access to a gun. Georgia does not allow underage children/minors to own guns.
Colin is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday. He is not the first parent to be charged as a result of a school shooting.
James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Robert Crumbley, were sentenced to 10-15 years in prison in April after being found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Ethan killed four pupils at Oxford High School in Michigan in November 2021. The 15-year-old was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
His parents allegedly bought him the gun as a Christmas present. Ethan was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
American non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety slammed Colin Gray for allegedly giving his son access to a gun. Police believe Colin bought him the weapon as a present in 2023.
"The actions of both Colin Gray and his son tore apart the Apalachee High School community. The fact that Mr. Gray bought his son a weapon of war as a present – months after being investigated for making threats to shoot up a school – is a complete and utter dereliction of responsibility, both as a gun owner and a community member," the organisation told CNN.
Police interviewed Colt last year after they received a tip-off about online posts threatening a school shooting. Officers questioned the then 13-year-old but could not arrest him due to a lack of evidence.
Everytown for Gun Safety says the Crumbley family case should have served as a warning to other parents.
"Juries in Michigan found both Jennifer and James Crumbley guilty of manslaughter for their extreme recklessness in failing to prevent their unwell son from accessing a gun, showing that parents can – and should – be held responsible when they disregard public safety. That verdict should have sent a clear message to people like Mr. Gray, but unfortunately for the victims and their families, he did not heed that message to prevent a tragedy."
Main image credit: Barrow County Sheriff's Office
