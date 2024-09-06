Should parents be held responsible when minors commit violent acts?

Colin Gray, the father of the teenage boy accused of killing four people at his Georgia high school, has been arrested following the incident.



His son, Colt Gray, has been identified as the suspected shooter in the deadly attack. Barrow County Sheriff's Office released the teen's mugshot on Thursday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged Colin, 54, with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children.

"Colin Gray was arrested on multiple charges earlier today. He knowingly allowed his son, Colt [Gray], to have the weapon," the bureau said in a statement.

Colt, who reportedly used an AR-style rifle in the shooting, will be charged as an adult. The 14-year-old gunman reportedly killed two learners at Apalachee High School - Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.

Two teachers, Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie, were also shot dead. Cristina had recently celebrated her 52nd birthday and baked treats for her students the day she died. Nine other people were taken to the hospital.

Colt's classmates described him as a quiet boy who gave one-word answers or made short statements when he did speak.

Focus is now shifting to his father as many ask questions about how the alleged shooter gained access to a gun. Georgia does not allow underage children/minors to own guns.