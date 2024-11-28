All hail Black Coffee; the world’s best DJ
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
The iconic KZN-born DJ, Black Coffee, is officially the world's best DJ after being awarded the prestigious award at the 2024 Golden Moon Awards.
The iconic KZN-born DJ, Black Coffee, is officially the world's best DJ after being awarded the prestigious award at the 2024 Golden Moon Awards.
International DJ, Black Coffee, recently achieved a remarkable milestone as he was awarded the world’s best DJ by Nightlife International at the 2024 Golden Moon Awards!
Yes, people: the best DJ in the world is South African. Another win in the bag for this amazing nation.
The Golden Moon Awards is an annual event that celebrates all major influencers of the global nightlife. This includes the top 100 clubs in the world and, of course, DJs.
This year’s event was set to take place on November 20th but was cancelled due a severe storm (DANA) that ravaged the city of Valencia. Nevertheless, Nightlife International was able to announce the big news on Instagram! “All hail Black Coffee”!
ALSO READ: The year-end office party: What not to do
Just when we thought he was starting to slow down, the 'Drive' hitmaker clearly still has his foot on the gas and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. However, he wasn’t the only local star to shine at the awards.
South African DJ, DESIREE, was awarded World Breakthrough Artist for her gift in crafting DJ sets that ultimately blend genres, creating an exhilarating experience for night-lifers everywhere.
“Her passion for diverse sounds has landed her in some of the world’s most respected stages, like DC-10, fabric, and Hï Ibiza, bringing her deep African influences to a global audience,” Nightlife International reported.
Both Black Coffee and DESIREE deserve recognition for their unwavering commitment to elevating the sounds of South Africa and continuing to influence global nightlife in the name of good music.
All hail Black Coffee and DESIREE!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Throwback to passenger who got his hand stuck in cup holder
This is exactly why you should always keep your hands to yourself...Danny Guselli 24 minutes ago
-
KZN summer fishing season heats up
KZN’s summer fishing season is in full swing, with great conditions and ...East Coast Breakfast 56 minutes ago