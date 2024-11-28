All hail Black Coffee; the world’s best DJ

International DJ, Black Coffee, recently achieved a remarkable milestone as he was awarded the world’s best DJ by Nightlife International at the 2024 Golden Moon Awards!

Yes, people: the best DJ in the world is South African. Another win in the bag for this amazing nation.

The Golden Moon Awards is an annual event that celebrates all major influencers of the global nightlife. This includes the top 100 clubs in the world and, of course, DJs.

This year’s event was set to take place on November 20th but was cancelled due a severe storm (DANA) that ravaged the city of Valencia. Nevertheless, Nightlife International was able to announce the big news on Instagram! “All hail Black Coffee”!