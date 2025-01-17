Japanese man travels across Africa by foot
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
East Coast Radio caught up with Gump Suzuki, a Japanese man who is traveling across Africa by foot to Cape Town.
What’s the furthest you’ve ever had to walk? Well, whatever the answer is, it’s definitely not as far as Japanese content creator, Gump Suzuki.
Six months ago, Suzuki embarked on an ambitious journey from China. His goal is to cross Africa to reach Cape Town. He started walking from China and is making his way to Cape Town while hauling a Rickshaw. He’s taken his fans along for the journey through his daily TikTok videos.
East Coast Radio caught up with him to find out more about his journey, and he was ecstatic to share more about his experience with us.
This long journey isn’t something new for Suzuki. When asked why Cape Town was his destination of choice, he said: “Actually, I've been traveling through Asia, Europe, Australia and USA until now. I want to travel 5 continents by foot with the rickshaw. That's why I came! And journeying is my life. I wanted to go to Cape of Good Hope, and I wanted it to be a journey that would bring hope to everyone.”
His journey has indeed brought hope to his more than 500K followers. In the past 6 months, he’s explored countries like Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, and now he’s in the rainbow nation - South Africa.
The highlight of his trip has been exploring the amazing African landscapes and meeting many incredible people who have helped him along the way. He’s even met a few Japanese people along the way.
What’s his plan when he gets to Cape Town?
“I'll stay here for 5 days. I'll be back to Japan on Jan 31st,” he told East Coast Radio.
The trip itself seems fun, but it hasn’t gone without problems. Suzuki recalled the worst day along his trip, saying: “I broke my rickshaw in an accident with a truck in Zambia. I went to a bike repair shop and fixed it. Of course, the truck was fine and nothing was damaged. I'm also okay because I'm still alive”.
@rickshaws ザンビアの奇跡！！！#アフリカ縦断 #ガンプ鈴木 #ザンビア #奇跡 ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - ガンプ鈴木 人力車の旅人
He finally reached South Africa on 28 December 2024; marking the final stretch to Cape Town. As he travelled through South Africa, he met many of his followers who showered him with snacks, drinks and prayers.
Speaking about his experience with South Africans, Suzuki said: “The people are so kind and friendly to me. They always make my heart warm.”
Suzuki plans to reach Cape Town on 26 January 2025. As he gets closer to the Mother City, we were curious to know if he had any other adventures planned.
“My next adventure is crossing South America by rickshaw," he told East Coat Radio.
@rickshaws アフリカ縦断179日目ラストナミビア🇳🇦 #アフリカ縦断 #南アフリカ #ナミビア #au ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - ガンプ鈴木 人力車の旅人
Suzuki’s story is an inspiring one, and it really makes you realise how determination and dedication can help you achieve anything.
Traveling over 6000KM by foot to a foreign continent “for fun” isn’t an easy feat. Suzuki has showed us that it’s not impossible and it’s an incredibly fulfilling experience.
To keep up with Suzuki and follow him on this inspiring journey, you can find him on TikTok on @rickshaws and Instagram @gumpsuzuki.
