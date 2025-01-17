Japanese man travels across Africa by foot

What’s the furthest you’ve ever had to walk? Well, whatever the answer is, it’s definitely not as far as Japanese content creator, Gump Suzuki.

Six months ago, Suzuki embarked on an ambitious journey from China. His goal is to cross Africa to reach Cape Town. He started walking from China and is making his way to Cape Town while hauling a Rickshaw. He’s taken his fans along for the journey through his daily TikTok videos.

East Coast Radio caught up with him to find out more about his journey, and he was ecstatic to share more about his experience with us.

This long journey isn’t something new for Suzuki. When asked why Cape Town was his destination of choice, he said: “Actually, I've been traveling through Asia, Europe, Australia and USA until now. I want to travel 5 continents by foot with the rickshaw. That's why I came! And journeying is my life. I wanted to go to Cape of Good Hope, and I wanted it to be a journey that would bring hope to everyone.”

His journey has indeed brought hope to his more than 500K followers. In the past 6 months, he’s explored countries like Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, and now he’s in the rainbow nation - South Africa.