Miss SA, Mia Le Roux resigns from Miss Universe
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Due to health reasons, Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition.
Due to health reasons, Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition.
We heard everything we needed to hear from our beloved Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux when she spoke to us during Women's Month just a few months ago. Her passion and fortitude in creating awareness for the Deaf community has been more than inspiring.
So, to hear the sad news of her resignation from the Miss Universe competition is more than heartbreaking.
The Miss South Africa Organisation announced earlier this morning that Mia Le Roux is resigning from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns.
The official communication read: "It is with deep regret that we share the news that Mia Le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024, has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns."
Mia Le Roux shared a short statement about her resignation.
I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe. Making the decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me. However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength.
- Mia Le Roux
The Miss South Africa Organisation stated: "Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period. Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps toward recovery."
Although her resignation is disheartening, her health takes priority, and we wish her well in her recovery.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Spaza Shop saga has SPAR distinguishing product dates
Amidst the many raids of spaza shops around South Africa where authoriti...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Motorist videos can collectors operating through traffic
The can collectors have become a community unto their own.Danny Guselli 3 hours ago