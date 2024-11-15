Miss SA, Mia Le Roux resigns from Miss Universe

We heard everything we needed to hear from our beloved Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux when she spoke to us during Women's Month just a few months ago. Her passion and fortitude in creating awareness for the Deaf community has been more than inspiring.

So, to hear the sad news of her resignation from the Miss Universe competition is more than heartbreaking.

The Miss South Africa Organisation announced earlier this morning that Mia Le Roux is resigning from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns.

The official communication read: "It is with deep regret that we share the news that Mia Le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024, has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns."