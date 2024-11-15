 Miss SA, Mia Le Roux resigns from Miss Universe
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

Due to health reasons, Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition. 

We heard everything we needed to hear from our beloved Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux when she spoke to us during Women's Month just a few months ago. Her passion and fortitude in creating awareness for the Deaf community has been more than inspiring. 

So, to hear the sad news of her resignation from the Miss Universe competition is more than heartbreaking. 

The Miss South Africa Organisation announced earlier this morning that Mia Le Roux is resigning from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns. 

The official communication read: "It is with deep regret that we share the news that Mia Le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024, has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns."

Mia Le Roux shared a short statement about her resignation. 

The Miss South Africa Organisation stated: "Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period. Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps toward recovery."

Although her resignation is disheartening, her health takes priority, and we wish her well in her recovery. 

