Beauty queen rejects second runner-up crown in dramatic fashion

A visibly shocked Miss Grand International contestant was seen crying backstage after being crowned second runner-up. A member of her team snatched the crown off her head and threw it aside.

Miss Grand Myanmar Thae Su Nyein has been making headlines worldwide after refusing to accept her second runner-up crown. The controversy unfolded at the final ceremony of the 2024 Miss Grand International (MGI) pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. Thae appeared shocked when she learned that she did not win the pageant. The 18-year-old tried to hold it together onstage, accepting her crown with what appeared to be a forced smile. However, drama unfolded backstage. Her National Director, Htoo Ant Lwin, snatched the crown off her head and tossed it aside. A tearful Thae is then seen being carried away.

Despite her dramatic exit, MGI President Nawat Itsaragrisil still allowed Thae to accept her second-runner-up title. However, she declined the title, telling her Instagram followers that she felt robbed. "I give back my second runner-up crown just because we don't [sic] get what we deserve. I mean, like, our 'National Costume' prize, our 'Country Power of the Year', not the winner crown," she said in an Instagram Live video. Brazil, Honduras, and Ecuador were awarded prizes in the 'National Costume' competition, while Miss Grand Thailand received the 'Country's Power of the Year' award. Miss Grand India Rachel Kupta went on to win Miss Grand International, while Christine Juliane Opiaza from the Philippines was named first-runner-up. "I love India, I love Philippines. They're my best of sister of all the time [sic]. I don't blame them," ABS CBN News quoted Thae.

Social media users slammed Thae's actions, with some calling her 'Miss Childish International'. "It’s embarrassing to see someone representing our country on an international stage display what many feel is a lack of humility and professionalism," one Instagram user wrote. Another user commented: "You are forever marked in the pageantry world as someone who is not crown-worthy. No matter what you do, you will not be crowned whether you join Miss World or Miss Universe, people will never forget about your bad attitude and how you tainted the name of your country 'Myanmar.' What a shame you cannot accept defeat." Thae's national director has received a lifetime ban from Miss Grant International pageants for his “lack of sportsmanship and business credibility".

