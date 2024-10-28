Monkey nabs East Coast Breakfast’s sweetmeats
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Darren, Carmen, and Sky were preparing to try some sweetmeats ahead of Diwali but a vervet monkey seemed to disrupt their plans.
East Coast Breakfast found themselves in a sort of ‘Diwali disaster’ after their sweetmeats were nibbled on by a mischievous monkey.
Today’s taste test turned into a chaotic experience as Darren, Carmen, and Sky navigated the festive season of Diwali.
Carmen is still on the hunt for some delicious sweetmeats ahead of Diwali on Thursday, 31 October, and she had quite a few options to choose from today. From Burfee to Jalebi, the vervet’s sweet tooth proved to be a major setback to Carmen’s hunt for the best treats.
The trio were then left to salvage what remained of their Diwali desserts.
Despite the setback, the show's producers managed to salvage the situation by inviting Melody Nadasan, the Little Indian Saffron Lady, to provide a fresh batch of delicious sweets.
Melody ultimately saved the day!
Main image credit: ECR
