 Mia Le Roux shares a heartfelt message with South Africa
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

Mia Le Roux addresses the nation in a heartfelt Instagram video after stepping away from Miss Universe due to health issues. 

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux wearing her crown and Miss Universe sash
Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux wearing her crown and Miss Universe sash/Instagram Screenshot/Official_Miss SA

Mia Le Roux finally addressed South Africans after she abruptly left the Ms Universe pageant after she faced severe health issues. 

In the video shared on Instagram, Mia thanked her country for the unconditional love and support and speaks on how she struggled with Vertigo days leading up to the event. 

“Vertigo is a condition where it feels like you are dizzy and there is a sense of the world spinning around you,” she explained. This, along with her hearing impairment severely impacted her balance and overall physical wellbeing. 

Mia spoke on seeking medical care in Mexico City, but her condition continued to worsen. On the night of the preliminary competition, she fell repeatedly backstage and eventually could not to handle the physical strain.

She opted to voluntarily step away from the pageant with the full support of the Miss South Africa Organization. 

Since then, Mia has seen a specialist and is doing much better. She reiterated her commitment to prioritise the marginalised and positively representing the nation, while working to help foster true inclusivity in South Africa. 

Mia expresses her extreme pride in being our Miss South Africa, and we’re definitely proud to have her represent our rainbow nation! 

